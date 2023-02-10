'Everyone must mobilise': Kurdish militants suspend 'operations' after Turkey earthquake

The PKK announced it was suspending attacks in Turkey, following the earthquake.

Leader Cemil Bayik said everyone should help with relief operations.

Thousands have been killed as a result of the PKK insurgency.

Outlawed Kurdish militants are temporarily suspending "operations" in Turkey after the massive quake in the country and Syria, a PKK leader said.



"Stop operations in Turkey, in the cities. We have decided to not conduct any operation as long as the Turkish state does not attack," leader Cemil Bayik was quoted as saying late on Thursday by ANF, a news agency close to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"The quake caused a massive disaster. Thousands of our people are under the rubble. Everyone must mobilise using all their means," he added.

The PKK has been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and security personnel.

In December, a bomb hit an armoured police van in south-eastern Turkey injuring nine. A month later, a bombing killed six people in Istanbul that Ankara blamed on the PKK.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 21 000 people across Turkey and Syria came at one of the most politically sensitive moments of Erdogan's two-decade rule.

AFP PHOTO: Zein Al Rifai, AFP

The Turkish leader has proposed holding a crunch election on 14 May that could keep his Islamic-rooted government in power until 2028.

The date gives his splintered opposition little time to hammer out their differences and agree on a joint presidential candidate.

Whether that vote can now go ahead as planned remains to be seen.



