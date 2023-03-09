Ex-Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama charged with abuse of office





Former Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama was charged with abuse of office.

The charges relate to the termination of a police investigation in 2019.

His ally Sitiveni Qiliho also faces similar charges.

Prosecutors charged former Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama with abuse of office on Thursday, months after an election removed him from power.

State prosecutors laid charges against both Bainimarama and Sitiveni Qiliho, a key ally who is currently suspended from his role as police commissioner.

It is alleged the two quashed a police investigation.

While the exact nature of the investigation was not disclosed, the charges relate to the activities of former staff members at Fiji's University of the South Pacific in July 2019.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are alleged "in abuse of the authority of their respective offices" to have "terminated an active police investigation", said public prosecutions director Christopher Pryde.

"More charges may be laid against other suspects in due course," he added, without providing details.

Bainimarama served as Fiji's prime minister from 2007 following a bloodless coup until last December's general election.



On Wednesday, he resigned from parliament, which in February suspended him until 2026 for breaching parliamentary procedure.

In a speech to parliament, Bainimarama accused Fiji's president of failing to protect the constitution, which was "being stripped away almost on a daily basis" by the new coalition government.

Qiliho was suspended in January by Fiji President Wiliame Katonivere.