54m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Haitian senator extradited to US over Jovenel Moise killing

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Joseph Joel John appeared in court over the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
  • He is a former Haitian senator and was extradited to the US.
  • Mario Palacios and Rodolphe Jaar are two other suspects in US custody.

A former Haitian senator appeared before a judge in Miami on Monday after being extradited from Jamaica for his alleged role in the July killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Joseph Joel John, 51, is accused of conspiring to commit a murder or kidnapping outside the US and providing material support to a commando operation against the Haitian president, the US Attorney's Office said.

READ | US seeks extradition from Jamaica of suspect in murder of Haiti President Jovenel Moise

John will be the third person tried in Miami in the case of Moise, who was assassinated on 7 July at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince.

The US justice system says it has jurisdiction in this case, arguing that part of the plan to kill the president was allegedly hatched in Florida.

The other two suspects detained in the US are Mario Palacios, a retired Colombian military officer, and Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean businessman.

  • Both have been imprisoned in Miami since January.
  • They were extradited from Panama and the Dominican Republic, respectively.
  • In April, Palacios, 43, pleaded not guilty.
  • Jaar, 49, has yet to appear in court for his arraignment.


If the three arrested suspects are found guilty, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Palacios is accused of being one of 26 Colombian mercenaries who allegedly took part in the murder of Moise at his home in Port-au-Prince. 

His wife Martine was also shot and wounded.

The mastermind or masterminds of the assassination remain a mystery.

It deepened an already dramatic crisis in destitute Haiti, which is suffering from a lack of security, soaring gang violence and rampant kidnappings.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jovenel moiseushaiti
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10452 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.10
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.85
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,862.07
+0.4%
Silver
21.95
+0.7%
Palladium
2,063.50
-1.3%
Platinum
985.00
+2.9%
Brent Crude
105.94
-6.1%
Top 40
61,050
+1.5%
All Share
67,705
+1.4%
Resource 10
70,825
-0.0%
Industrial 25
75,218
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,459
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo