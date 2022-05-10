Ex-Haitian senator extradited to US over Jovenel Moise killing





Joseph Joel John appeared in court over the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

He is a former Haitian senator and was extradited to the US.

Mario Palacios and Rodolphe Jaar are two other suspects in US custody.

A former Haitian senator appeared before a judge in Miami on Monday after being extradited from Jamaica for his alleged role in the July killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Joseph Joel John, 51, is accused of conspiring to commit a murder or kidnapping outside the US and providing material support to a commando operation against the Haitian president, the US Attorney's Office said.

John will be the third person tried in Miami in the case of Moise, who was assassinated on 7 July at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince.

The US justice system says it has jurisdiction in this case, arguing that part of the plan to kill the president was allegedly hatched in Florida.

The other two suspects detained in the US are Mario Palacios, a retired Colombian military officer, and Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean businessman.

Both have been imprisoned in Miami since January.

They were extradited from Panama and the Dominican Republic, respectively.

In April, Palacios, 43, pleaded not guilty.

Jaar, 49, has yet to appear in court for his arraignment.





If the three arrested suspects are found guilty, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Palacios is accused of being one of 26 Colombian mercenaries who allegedly took part in the murder of Moise at his home in Port-au-Prince.

His wife Martine was also shot and wounded.

The mastermind or masterminds of the assassination remain a mystery.

It deepened an already dramatic crisis in destitute Haiti, which is suffering from a lack of security, soaring gang violence and rampant kidnappings.





