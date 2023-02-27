3m ago

Ex-husband and in-laws charged with murdering Hong Kong model

People watch a screen on a train showing news about Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi on 27 February, 2023 in Hong Kong.
PETER PARKS / AFP
  • The ex-husband and two former in-laws of Abby Choi were charged with her murder, after police found more body parts over the weekend search.
  • The Hong Kong model was reported missing on Tuesday before police discovered partial remains in the fridge and soup pots of a seaside house.
  • According to police, Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property.

The ex-husband and two former in-laws of a Hong Kong model were charged on Monday with her murder, after police revealed they had found more body parts during a weekend search.

Abby Choi, who had appeared in fashion magazines and attracted more than 100 000 followers on Instagram, was reported missing on Tuesday, the prosecutor told the court.

On Saturday, police said that partial remains had been discovered in the fridge and soup pots of a seaside house.

After a later examination of materials seized at the property, police uncovered what they believe to be Choi's skull, hair and several ribs.

The 28-year-old's ex-husband Alex Kwong, as well as his father Kwong Kau and brother Anthony Kwong, were charged with murder on Monday and face up to life in prison.

Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

The property where police found bodily remains was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, according to superintendent Alan Chung.

A forensic examination found a hole at the back of the skull that could be evidence of a fatal attack.

Chung told reporters on Sunday night:

We believe the victim had been attacked when she was in the vehicle (that took her to the house) and that she was already unconscious when she arrived.

According to police, Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property.

The mother of two had divorced Kwong and remarried Chris Tam, the scion of a wealthy Hong Kong family.

Kwong, 28, was arrested on Saturday at a Hong Kong pier after what police described as a failed attempt to flee by speedboat.

A fifth suspect connected to Choi's former father-in-law was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of "assisting criminals".

Chung said all suspects in the case had been arrested and the force would continue to search for missing body parts.

Judge Peony Wong denied bail for the accused on Monday and adjourned the case until May, pending further investigations.


