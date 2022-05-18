8m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case - report

accreditation
Former Minnesota police officer Thomas Lane poses in a combination of booking photographs at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis
Former Minnesota police officer Thomas Lane poses in a combination of booking photographs at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis
Screengrab

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd, who died in 2020 when a fellow police officer knelt on his neck, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Lane entered the plea in front of Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. He agreed to a sentence of three years in exchange for prosecutors dropping a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported.

Ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are scheduled to face trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

In February, the three were convicted on federal charges of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath the knee of their colleague, Derek Chauvin, for more than nine minutes.

Floyd's killing sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism. Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after a state murder trial.

Chauvin has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he violated Floyd's civil rights.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floyd
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 261 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 698 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3025 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.8%
Gold
1,816.65
+0.1%
Silver
21.44
-0.9%
Palladium
2,011.00
-2.2%
Platinum
939.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
111.93
-2.1%
Top 40
62,494
-0.8%
All Share
69,083
-0.9%
Resource 10
71,795
-1.4%
Industrial 25
76,804
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,026
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22138.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo