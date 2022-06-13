11m ago

add bookmark

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Mikhail Kasyanov never in his worst nightmares imagined that would unleash a full-scale war on Ukraine.
  • Kasyanov, Russia's prime minister from 2000 to 2004, said he expected the war could last up to two years but he was convinced Russia could return to a democratic path.
  • Kasyanov said Putin, a former KGB agent who turns 70 in October, has managed over the past 20 years to build a system based on impunity and fear.

    He was Vladimir Putin's first prime minister but Mikhail Kasyanov never in his worst nightmares imagined that his former boss would unleash a full-scale war on Ukraine.

    Speaking to AFP in a video interview, Kasyanov, Russia's prime minister from 2000 to 2004, said he expected the war could last up to two years but he was convinced Russia could return to a democratic path.

    The 64-year-old, who championed close ties with the West as prime minister, said that, like many other Russians, he did not believe in the weeks ahead of the war that it would actually happen.

    Kasyanov only understood that Putin was not bluffing when he saw him summon the country's top leadership for a theatrical meeting of the security council three days before the invasion on February 24.

    "When I saw the meeting of Russia's Security Council I realised, yes, there will be a war," Kasyanov said.

    He added that he felt that Putin was already not thinking properly.

    He said:

    I just know these people and by looking at them I saw that Putin is already out of it. Not in a medical sense but in political terms.

    "I knew a different Putin."

    After being sacked by Putin, Kasyanov joined Russia's opposition and became one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics.

    He is now the leader of the opposition People's Freedom party, or Parnas.


    'Complete lawlessness' 

    Kasyanov said Putin, a former KGB agent who turns 70 in October, has managed over the past 20 years to build a system based on impunity and fear.

    "These are the achievements of a system that, with the encouragement of Putin as head of state, has started operating even in a more cynical, cruel manner than in the final stages of the Soviet Union," he said.

    "Essentially, this is a KGB system based on complete lawlessness. It is clear that they do not expect any punishment."

    Kasyanov said he had left Russia because of the war and was living in Europe but he declined to disclose his location out of concern for his safety.

    His close ally and fellow opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was gunned down near the Kremlin in 2015.

    Putin's best-known critic Alexei Navalny, 46, was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020 and is now in prison.

    Kasyanov predicted the war could last for up to two years and said it is imperative that Ukraine win.

    "If Ukraine falls, the Baltic states will be next," he said.

    The outcome of the war will also determine Russia's future, he said.

    Kasyanov said he "categorically" disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Putin should not be humiliated.

    He also rebuffed calls for Ukraine to cede territory to end the war.

    "What has Putin done to deserve this?" he said. "This is an overly pragmatic position.

    "I believe this is wrong and hope that the West won't go down that path."


    'Enormous tasks' 

    Kasyanov believes Putin will eventually be replaced by a "quasi-successor" controlled by the security services.

    But a successor would not be able to control the system for long and eventually Russia will stage free and fair elections, the former prime minister said.

    "I am certain that Russia will return to the path of building a democratic state," he said.

    He estimated it would take about a decade to conduct "de-Communisation" and "de-Putinisation" of the country.

    "This will be difficult, especially after this criminal war."

    He said trust would have to be re-established with European countries, which he called Russia's "natural partners".

    Critics have in the past accused the Russian opposition of being hopelessly divided but Kasyanov said he was confident things would now be different.

    "I have no doubt that now, after the tragedy that we are all witnessing, the opposition will unite."

    Russians will face a huge task rebuilding their country, he said.

    "Everything will have to be rebuilt anew. Essentially, an entire set of economic and social reforms should be started all over again.

    "These are enormous and difficult tasks and they will have to be done."


    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    mikhail kasyanovvladimir putinrussiaukraine
    Lottery
    Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
    Full list of lottery results
    Voting Booth
    Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes, justice must be served
    59% - 5299 votes
    No, deal with crooks here first
    6% - 495 votes
    Who cares, nothing will come of it
    35% - 3158 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

    11 Jun

    PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
    PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

    04 Jun

    PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

    28 May

    PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
    PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

    27 May

    PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
    PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

    21 May

    PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    16.01
    -0.9%
    Rand - Pound
    19.61
    -0.6%
    Rand - Euro
    16.78
    -0.9%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.24
    -1.0%
    Rand - Yen
    0.12
    -0.9%
    Gold
    1,863.39
    -0.4%
    Silver
    21.61
    -1.3%
    Palladium
    1,915.50
    -1.1%
    Platinum
    958.50
    -1.9%
    Brent Crude
    122.01
    -0.9%
    Top 40
    61,348
    0.0%
    All Share
    67,804
    0.0%
    Resource 10
    72,018
    0.0%
    Industrial 25
    75,272
    0.0%
    Financial 15
    15,311
    0.0%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Good News
    Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

    2h ago

    Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
    WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

    06 Jun

    WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
    Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

    04 Jun

    Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
    PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

    02 Jun

    PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
    More Good News stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us
    Iab Logo