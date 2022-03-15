46m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio ordered detained pending trial in Capitol riots case

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio (C) poses for a portrait at Delta Park during a rally on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio (C) poses for a portrait at Delta Park during a rally on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A US magistrate judge in Miami on Tuesday ordered that former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio should be detained while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the riots at the US Capitol, a Justice Department spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Washington, D.C. confirmed.

The ruling came a day after federal prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to detain Tarrio, saying he poses a risk of flight and also a risk of obstructing justice in the case.

In a 21-page court filing on Monday, the Justice Department said it had damning encrypted messages between Tarrio and other Proud Boys who were invited to participate in a new chapter Tarrio created in December 2020 called the "Ministry of Self Defense" or "MOSD."

ALSO READ | Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

Following the hearing, Tarrio's attorney Nayib Hassan told reporters outside the courtroom that Tarrio left Washington, D.C. on 5 January 2021 - a day before the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

"It's our estimation as far as what we have reviewed right now that the evidence is weak," Hassan said.

He added that Tarrio will appear in court again in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscapitol attack
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 436 votes
Red Bull all the way
50% - 847 votes
Neither - I support another team
24% - 411 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.54
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,917.27
-1.7%
Silver
24.89
-0.6%
Palladium
2,439.50
+2.2%
Platinum
993.00
-4.1%
Brent Crude
106.90
-5.4%
Top 40
64,292
-1.9%
All Share
70,628
-1.8%
Resource 10
78,087
-1.9%
Industrial 25
76,152
-2.3%
Financial 15
16,082
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo