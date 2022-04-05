52m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio pleads not guilty to charges tied to US Capitol attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio (C) poses for a portrait at Delta Park during a rally on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio (C) poses for a portrait at Delta Park during a rally on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Enrique Tarrio, the former top leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges accusing him of conspiring to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory ahead of last year's attack on the US Capitol.

Tarrio's attorney entered the guilty plea on his behalf during a virtual hearing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Tarrio, 38, is one of the most high-profile of the more than 775 people criminally charged for their roles in the 6 January 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on the day Congress convened to certify Biden's victory. Tarrio and other five members of the Proud Boys are charged with conspiring to block the certification.

ALSO READ | US Capitol assault probe asks Trump daughter Ivanka to cooperate

Tarrio himself was not present at the time of the attack, unlike his co-defendants. Prosecutors said Tarrio still maintained an active leadership role behind the scenes.

During Tuesday's hearing, US District Judge Timothy Kelly also said he will be granting a request by the government to postpone the trial date, and added that he will release a written ruling later in the day.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enrique tarrious
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4488 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,921.36
-0.6%
Silver
24.26
-1.1%
Palladium
2,212.64
-3.0%
Platinum
970.19
-2.0%
Brent Crude
107.53
+2.9%
Top 40
68,344
-0.9%
All Share
75,287
-0.7%
Resource 10
81,385
-0.4%
Industrial 25
81,969
-0.9%
Financial 15
17,426
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

16h ago

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

04 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
How one woman kept four Cape Epic pro bikes running

8h ago

How one woman kept four Cape Epic pro bikes running
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo