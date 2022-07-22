22 Jul

add bookmark

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steve Bannon speaks to the press on his way out of federal court in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021.
Steve Bannon speaks to the press on his way out of federal court in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A federal jury found Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.

Bannon, who led Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to testify about the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on 6 January 2021.

The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanour charges.

Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count. Sentencing will be at a later date.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donad trumpsteve bannonus
Lottery
Fantastic Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2617 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7055 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2687 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.83
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,726.11
+0.4%
Silver
18.59
-1.4%
Palladium
2,031.00
+7.4%
Platinum
875.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
103.86
-3.0%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo