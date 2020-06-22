1h ago

add bookmark

Ex-Trump aide Bolton says North Korea's Kim laughing at US president

John Bolton.
John Bolton.
Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
     
  • John Bolton said he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "gets a huge laugh" Donald Trump's perception of their relationship.
  • Bolton also said he does not consider Trump to be fit for office and hopes he is a one-term president.
  • Republican senator Tim Scott said that he also wished Bolton "would have come into the House under oath and testified".

Former US national security advisor John Bolton said on Sunday he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "gets a huge laugh" over US counterpart Donald Trump's perception of their relationship.

Bolton spoke to ABC News for his first interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his tell-all book, which contains many damning allegations against Trump.

When journalist Martha Raddatz asked if Trump "really believes Kim Jong Un loves him", Bolton replied he could see no other explanation.

"I think Kim Jong Un gets a huge laugh out of this," Bolton said. "These letters that the president has shown to the press... are written by some functionary in the North Korean Workers Party agitprop office.

"And yet, the president has looked at them as evidence of this deep friendship," he said, adding that friendship does not amount to international diplomacy.

Bolton also said he does not consider Trump to be fit for office and hopes he is a one-term president.

"I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term," he said.

Bolton added that he will vote for neither Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections. Instead, he will "figure out a conservative Republican to write in" on the ballot.

Trump's administration had sought to halt publication of Bolton's book, but a US judge refused on Saturday to block its release, saying it was too late for a restraining order.

'Last straw' 

"The Room Where it Happened" is Bolton's portrait of 17 months up close with Trump until he was fired last September.

In his interview, Bolton said he had resigned, noting that the "last straw" for him was when Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David during Afghan peace negotiations.

Bolton's book, which Trump describes as "fiction," describes the president "pleading" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during trade negotiations to boost the US president's chances of re-election.

Moreover, Bolton backs up the allegations at the centre of Trump's impeachment last year that he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt to weaken Biden's presidential bid.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have criticised Bolton for publishing his book, saying he should have instead come forward during the impeachment process.

The House Intelligence Committee Chairperson, Democrat Adam Schiff, told NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier on Sunday that Bolton "indicts himself, for cowardice and for greed" by making his accusations in a book instead of testifying in front of the impeachment hearings.

Republican senator Tim Scott told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he also wished Bolton "would have come into the House under oath and testified".

Related Links
US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton's book
In wily Bolton, Trump faces match like no other
White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material
Read more on:
donald trumpkim jong unjohn boltonus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
57% - 418 votes
Blues
28% - 206 votes
Highlanders
4% - 27 votes
Chiefs
5% - 36 votes
Hurricanes
6% - 42 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.39
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(-0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(-0.71)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.01)
Gold
1747.51
(-0.04)
Silver
17.83
(+0.53)
Platinum
813.99
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
41.58
(0.00)
Palladium
1912.52
(+1.94)
All Share
54101.81
(-0.23)
Top 40
49737.42
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10207.30
(-3.27)
Industrial 25
75907.99
(+0.96)
Resource 10
49485.87
(-0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo