Ex-US leader Trump suggests Pence would not be running mate in 2024

Former President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump cited the fallout from the 2020 election as a point of contention between himself and Mike Pence.
  • Trump unsuccessfully pressured Pence to reject the counting of Electoral College votes in Congress on 6 January 2021.
  • In recent months, Pence has sought to distance himself from Trump regarding the events of the 6 January Capitol attack.

Former US president Donald Trump said in an interview published Wednesday he would not choose Mike Pence as his running mate if he makes a fresh bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump has repeatedly stated falsely that his vice president for four years could legally have overturned the 2020 presidential election results during Congress' certification of his defeat to Joe Biden.

"I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner of the idea of another Trump-Pence ticket.

"Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship. I haven't spoken to him in a long time."

Trump and his allies maintain that the electoral college votes in states he lost narrowly to Biden should have been rejected because of widespread fraud - but have never produced evidence of any significant irregularities.

"Mike thought he was going to be a human conveyor belt, that no matter how fraudulent the votes, you have to send them up to the Old Crow," Trump said, using his favourite sobriquet for then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"I was disappointed in Mike."

Trump's relentless pressure on his deputy to reject states' results inspired a mob of his supporters to chant "Hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the Capitol in Washington to halt the transfer of power on 6 January last year.

The ex-president, who was hit with his second impeachment over the campaign, suggested that after the 2020 election outcome, the divide between him and Pence was too wide to bridge.

But he added that "I still like Mike," describing the former Indiana senator as "a really fine person."

