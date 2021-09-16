56m ago

add bookmark

EXCLUSIVE | Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub: minister

accreditation
Teresa Nunes/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Ima
  • Indonesia is in talks with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as six drug companies to become a global hub for manufacturing vaccines.
  • Indonesia would kickstart the initiative by prioritising purchases of Covid-19 vaccines from companies that shared technology and set up facilities in Indonesia.
  • A WHO spokesperson said Indonesia was one of 25 low and middle income countries to express interest in hosting a vaccine hub but declined to say if it was a leading candidate.

    Indonesia is in talks with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as six drug companies to become a global hub for manufacturing vaccines, its health minister told Reuters.

    Detailing the ambitious strategy for the first time, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in an interview that Indonesia would kickstart the initiative by prioritising purchases of Covid-19 vaccines from companies that shared technology and set up facilities in Indonesia.

    "We are working with the WHO to be one of the global manufacturing hubs for mRNA," he said, adding he had directly lobbied WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on a trip earlier this month to Europe.

    Ghebreyesus added: 

    The WHO has pointed to South Africa as the first location, and I said that logically Indonesia should be the second.


    The new "technology transfer hubs" are part of a WHO strategy to more widely distribute vaccine production globally and build capacity in developing countries to make new generation vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer's nucleic acid-based mRNA jabs which can be quickly adapted to handle new virus variants.

    Efforts to develop a base for Covid-19 vaccine production in South Africa will focus on trying to replicate Moderna's shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the US company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official told Reuters.

    Budi said Indonesia was keen to build expertise in mRNA vaccines, as well as viral vector shots such as those produced by AstraZeneca.

    A WHO spokesperson said Indonesia was one of 25 low and middle income countries to express interest in hosting a vaccine hub but declined to say if it was a leading candidate.

    Budi said Indonesia was well-placed to export vaccines around the world, especially as it is the world's most populous Muslim-majority country and could guarantee that its jabs were halal, or permissible according to Islam.

    Indonesia has grappled with one of the most severe outbreaks of Covid-19 in Asia and has recorded more than 4.1 million infections and 139,000 deaths, although public health experts say the true figures are likely several times higher.

    Indonesia's rate of infections and deaths has declined sharply in recent weeks but, with only 25 per cent of its target population of 208 million people fully inoculated against Covid-19, it still has a major vaccination effort ahead, especially as it likely will have to provide third booster shots.

    Budi said Indonesian pharmaceutical companies are in discussions with vaccine manufacturers and developers Anhui, Walvax, Sinovac, Genexine, Arcturus Therapeutics and Novavax. The talks range from basic "fill and finish" to upstream production and research and development, he added.

    "We open the same opportunities also to AstraZeneca. We are also open to the existing partner Pfizer," he said. "We are open to anyone."

    Bambang Heriyanto, corporate secretary of Bio Farma, Indonesia's largest state-owned drug company, confirmed the talks were on and the first step was to collaborate on the transfer of technology. It would take two or three years to build a fully operational production facility, he said.

    Budi said Indonesia would use its leadership of the G-20 group of countries starting in December to promote global health security and prepare for the next pandemic after the coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2.

    "No one can guarantee that SARS-CoV-3 and 4 will not come."

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    whotedros adhanom ghebreyesusindonesiacoronavirus
    Lottery
    Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Limited access to restaurants and bars
    12% - 461 votes
    Limited access to shopping centres
    17% - 657 votes
    Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
    29% - 1164 votes
    Workplace vaccine mandates
    43% - 1690 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

    8h ago

    PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

    13 Sep

    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

    13 Sep

    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

    13 Sep

    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

    13 Sep

    PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    14.46
    -0.3%
    Rand - Pound
    20.00
    -0.3%
    Rand - Euro
    17.01
    +0.1%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.58
    -0.1%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    -0.3%
    Gold
    1,771.37
    -1.2%
    Silver
    23.34
    -2.1%
    Palladium
    2,092.50
    +3.8%
    Platinum
    946.50
    -0.2%
    Brent Crude
    75.46
    +2.5%
    Top 40
    57,198
    -1.8%
    All Share
    63,435
    -1.5%
    Resource 10
    59,459
    -2.9%
    Industrial 25
    79,784
    -0.8%
    Financial 15
    14,049
    -1.6%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

    15 Sep

    PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
    Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

    15 Sep

    Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
    This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

    15 Sep

    This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo