1h ago

add bookmark

EXCLUSIVE | US could authorise Pfizer Covid-19 shot for kids age 5-11 in October - sources

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The US is moving forward with the authorisation of Pfizer BioNTech jab for children aged 5-11 years.
  • Currently, only people from the age of 12 years can receive at least one vaccine dose for coronavirus.
  • This move follows fears of cases surging since schools around the country have started for in-person learning.

Top US health officials believe that Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine could be authorised for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer, which developed the shot with Germany's BioNTech, will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorisation (EUA) for that age group from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month, the sources said.

They anticipate the FDA could make a decision on whether the shot is safe and effective in younger children within three weeks of the EUA submission.

The decision on whether to authorise a vaccine for younger children is eagerly anticipated by millions of Americans, particularly parents whose children started school in recent weeks amid a wave of infections driven by the Delta variant.

LIVE | All the latest news about covid-19 in south Africa and the rest of the world

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci outlined the timetable during an online town hall meeting attended by thousands of staff at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Friday, according to one of the sources.

A second source familiar with the situation said that the FDA anticipated a similar timeline for Pfizer.

If Pfizer submits its EUA by the end of September, and the data support its use, "by the time we get to October, the first couple of weeks of October... the Pfizer product will likely be ready," Fauci said, according to the source.

Fauci said that Moderna Inc will likely take about three weeks longer than Pfizer to collect and analyse its data on children age 5-11, according to the source.

He estimated that a decision on the Moderna shot could come around November, according to the source.

The second source said Fauci's timeline for Moderna appeared "optimistic."

Officials at Pfizer, Moderna and NIH did not immediately comment.

Pfizer has previously said that it would have data on children age 5-11 ready in September and planned to submit for an EUA shortly after.

Previously, federal health regulators, including Fauci, have suggested that an FDA decision might come in November or later.

Moderna on Thursday told investors it expected data from its children's study by the end of the year.

READ | US FDA says robust safety data needed before Covid-19 vaccine approval for children

Earlier on Friday, the FDA said it would work to approve the Covid-19 vaccines for children quickly once the companies submitted their data.

It said it would consider applications based on a faster path to authorise the shot for emergency use.

Such emergency authorisation requires companies to submit two months of safety data on trial participants, versus six months required for full licensure.

Pfizer partner BioNTech told Der Spiegel that it also expects to request authorisation globally for the Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks and that preparations for a launch were on track.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizer biontechuscoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1431 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4857 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1559 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo