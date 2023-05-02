'Executed in cold blood': Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, has died in an Israeli prison after almost three months on hunger strike, Israeli prison officials have said.



Adnan "refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment" and "was found unconscious in his cell" in the early morning on Tuesday, the Israeli prison service said.

Adnan began his hunger strike shortly after being arrested on 5 February.

He had gone on hunger strike several times after previous arrests, including a 55-day strike in 2015 to protest his arrest under so-called administrative detention, in which suspects are held indefinitely by Israel without charge or trial.

Israel is currently holding more than 1 000 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2003, according to the Israeli human rights group HaMoked.

"Khader Adnan has been executed in cold blood," the WAED Prisoners Association in Gaza told the Reuters news agency upon hearing of Adnan's death.



