41m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | How Mike Pence could temporarily assume control if Trump becomes incapacitated

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus briefing in February 2020.
President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus briefing in February 2020.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump could temporarily hand over power to his vice president should he become incapacitated.
  • Under Section 3 of the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, Trump could declare in writing his inability to discharge his duties.
  • Vice President Mike Pence would become acting president, although Trump would remain in office. 

Like two US presidents before him, Donald Trump could temporarily hand over power to his vice president should he become incapacitated, for example while undergoing a medical procedure as treatment for the coronavirus.

Trump said on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was going into quarantine to begin the recovery process immediately.

Under Section 3 of the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, adopted in 1967 following the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy, Trump could declare in writing his inability to discharge his duties.

Vice President Mike Pence would become acting president, although Trump would remain in office. The president would regain his powers by declaring in writing that he is again ready to discharge them.

The 25th Amendment's Section 4 also offers a path to stripping a president of power if, for instance, his Cabinet believes he has become incapacitated, but this has never been invoked.

Section 3 precedents 

- On 13 July, 1985, President Ronald Reagan elected to have a precancerous lesion removed after it was discovered during a colonoscopy. He signed a letter that, while not specifically invoking Section 3, said he was mindful of its provisions. Vice President George H W Bush was acting president for nearly eight hours, from 11:28 a.m. until 719:22, when Reagan issued a letter declaring himself able to resume his duties.

- On 29 June, 2002, President George W Bush invoked Section 3, temporarily transferring his powers to Vice President Dick Cheney before undergoing a colonoscopy. Cheney was acting president from 07:09 to 09:24.

- On 21 July, 2007, Bush again invoked Section 3 before another colonoscopy. Cheney was acting president from 07:16 to 09:21.

Section 4

Under Section 4, the vice president and a majority of either Cabinet officials or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” can inform leaders in the two houses of Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

In such a case, the vice president takes over as acting president. The president resumes office after informing the same two congressional leaders “that no inability exists” unless the Cabinet officials or other body declare otherwise. Congress then must assemble within 48 hours to decide the issue.

If two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and of the Senate vote in their respective chambers that the president is unable to discharge the duties of office, the vice president remains acting president until after the next scheduled presidential election decides the next White House occupant. Otherwise, the president resumes office.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Covid
TIMELINE | In his own words: Trump and the coronavirus
Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence
Read more on:
donald trumpmike penceuscoronavirus
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 477 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 770 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 565 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(-0.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.31)
Gold
1906.70
(+0.31)
Silver
23.96
(+0.79)
Platinum
888.00
(-0.39)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2306.50
(-0.04)
All Share
54003.07
(-0.81)
Top 40
49694.13
(-0.93)
Financial 15
10282.87
(+1.22)
Industrial 25
73231.42
(-0.73)
Resource 10
51998.34
(-1.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo