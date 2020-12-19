42m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | How the Moderna vaccine stacks up against Pfizer/BioNTech

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A week after granting authorisation to Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's coronavirus shot, US regulators have authorised Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.
  • Both vaccines appear to be similarly effective. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is around 95%, while Moderna's vaccine is around 94% effective.
  • Here's a comparison of the two vaccines and what to expect.

US regulators authorised Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, a week after granting the first US authorisation to Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's coronavirus shot.

The following is a comparison of the two vaccines and what to expect as both become available:

How are the vaccines similar?

Both vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus. The instructions spur the immune system into action, turning the body into a virus-zapping vaccine factory. No actual virus is contained in the vaccines.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines target the crown-like spikes on the surface of the coronavirus that it uses to break into healthy human cells. The spikes also give the family of viruses their distinctive name.

The vaccines appear to be similarly effective. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine was around 95% effective at preventing disease symptoms in its late-stage trial, while Moderna's vaccine was around 94% effective.

Covid-19 Vaccine Pfizer
This file illustration photo taken on 17 November 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Both are given in two doses; Pfizer's 21 days apart and Moderna's 28 days apart. Very few participants who received the vaccine in either trial got sick with Covid-19 and almost none got seriously ill.

Data the companies have submitted to the Food and Drug Administration suggest that they start offering partial protection against Covid-19 around two weeks after recipients receive their first dose.

How are they different?

Cold vs ultra-cold

The main difference between the two vaccines is the temperature required to keep them stable long-term.

Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of minus 70°C. Once thawed, it can only be refrigerated for 5 days. The vaccine requires a special shipping container packed with dry ice to keep it at the proper temperature.

READ | I just got a Covid-19 vaccine. Now what?

Moderna's vaccine can be stored at standard freezer temperatures of -20°C for up to six months. After it's thawed, it can be kept in a refrigerator for up to 30 days.

Side effects and safety

Neither of the two large-scale clinical trials of the vaccines turned up any serious long-term side effects. But the vaccines do have slightly different short-term side effect profiles.

While the vaccines have not been compared head-to-head, Moderna's vaccine appears to be associated with slightly more severe cases of fatigue, headache and fever in the day or two following the second shot, especially in people younger than 65.

Newly approved moderna Covid-19 vaccine
This file photo taken on 18 November 2020 shows a bottle reading Vaccine Covid-19 next to the Moderna biotech company logo.

Although not seen in its clinical trial, Pfizer's vaccine has been linked with a few cases of severe allergic reactions as it has been rolled out in the UK and the United States. At least two healthcare workers in Britain and two in Alaska have reported severe allergic reactions soon after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Britain's medical regulator has said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

But the US Food and Drug Administration has said it should be safe for most Americans with allergies to receive the vaccine.

Will masks still be needed?

More data is needed to understand exactly how effective either vaccine is at preventing virus transmission. While they are both highly effective at keeping symptoms and severe illness at bay, we do not know if they prevent someone from becoming infected. Until that is known, experts say, masks will still be needed to ensure that vaccinated people do not spread the virus.

Wil Americans get to choose?

At this point, with vaccines in short supply, few people will have the luxury of expressing a preference of which they receive. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that the first doses be given to healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities and most states plan to do that.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
modernapfizer incvaccinecoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7843 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7078 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2806 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

8h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo