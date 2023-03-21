30m ago

Share

EXPLAINER | How will the 'partygate' inquiry into Boris Johnson work?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson will be grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday as they decide whether he intentionally misled parliament about illegal parties at his office during coronavirus lockdowns.

Below is a look at how parliament's privileges committee is conducting its inquiry and how it could affect Johnson, who remains an influential figure in British politics and attempted a return to the premiership as recently as October.

What is the Privileges Committee?

It is one of the many committees of lawmakers in the British parliament which oversees the government's work and parliament's internal affairs.

The Committee of Privileges examines specific matters referred to it by parliament that involve a potential contempt of parliament and breaches of parliamentary privilege by lawmakers.

Lawmakers, including from Johnson's Conservative Party, backed an opposition motion last April that his statements "appear to amount to misleading the House" and should be investigated by its Committee of Privileges.

Johnson has since resigned as prime minister but remains a lawmaker representing a west London constituency.

Who is part of the committee?

The seven-member committee is made up of four Conservatives and three opposition lawmakers, in proportion to the parties' representation in parliament. The committee, by convention, is chaired by an opposition lawmaker and Labour's Harriet Harman is its current chair.

How will the committee carry out its work?

The committee has been collecting "written evidence" - diaries, emails, photos, documents and mobile phone messages - from Johnson and his No. 10 Downing Street staff.

On March 3, the committee said the evidence "strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious" to Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

On Tuesday, it published a document given to it by Johnson in which he said there was

no evidence he intentionally misled lawmakers.

In its oral evidence stage of the inquiry, the committee will call a range of individuals - including Johnson on Wednesday - to testify under oath in televised hearings.

All oral evidence will be taken publicly but the committee has said it will consider requests to give evidence anonymously or in private on a case-by-case basis if necessary.

Johnson, or any other witness, may be accompanied by a legal adviser from whom they can take advice during the session.


What power does the committee have?

The committee only has the power to issue a report to parliament setting out its findings from the inquiry and whether it believes Johnson "committed a contempt". It can also recommend what, if any, sanction he should face.

Possible sanctions include reprimanding Johnson, requiring him to make an oral or written apology, suspending him for a number of days or even expelling him.

A suspension of 10 or more sitting days would automatically lead to a recall petition, which if signed by more than 10% of the electorate in his constituency, would trigger a fresh vote for his parliamentary seat.

Members of parliament will vote on whether to ratify the committee's report and approve any sanction.

What if the committee find Johnson misled parliament?

A ruling that Johnson misled parliament intentionally, whatever the sanction, would make it harder for him to convince his party — and the British public — that he could ever become prime minister again.

While expulsion from parliament would mean he would be unlikely to ever return to high office, there is no rule preventing him running for election to parliament again.


Can Johnson challenge the findings?

Not exactly. If the committee intends to criticise Johnson, it will first send him a warning letter with the evidence it has used to arrive at its findings.

Johnson can respond to any such letter within 14 days, and the committee will consider the response before reporting its findings to the house.

What happens if the committee finds in favour of Johnson?

If the committee concludes that Johnson did not mislead parliament, he could use the findings to strengthen his case for a political comeback.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonuk
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1365 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 451 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1971 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
17% - 799 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.64
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Platinum
962.23
-2.2%
Palladium
1,390.47
-1.9%
Gold
1,942.75
-1.8%
Silver
22.20
-1.5%
Brent Crude
73.79
+1.1%
Top 40
68,799
0.0%
All Share
74,271
0.0%
Resource 10
65,660
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,818
0.0%
Financial 15
15,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo