EXPLAINER | How will the race to replace Boris Johnson unfold?

The UK Conservatives' contest to elect a new leader and British prime minister has been whittled down to five contenders after two rounds of voting by party MPs this week.

Several further ballots of Tory lawmakers will be held next week, with the last-placed candidate and any others receiving fewer than 30 votes eliminated each time.

Here's how the race will unfold in the coming days:



15 July

There is no scheduled vote of MPs for their preferred candidate.

But some or all of the contenders are set to take part in the first televised debate of the contest, broadcast on Channel 4.

It will start at 19:30 and last for 90 minutes, according to the channel.

17 July

A second scheduled TV debate will reportedly take place on ITV at 19:00

18 July

A third TV debate is said to be planned for broadcast on Sky News, but the timing and other details have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, a hustings for Conservative lawmakers involving the remaining five candidates is scheduled for early afternoon.

The next round of voting by Tory MPs - the third in the process - is then set to take place between 17:00 and 19:00, with the result announced at 20:00.

19 July

If needed, a fourth round of lawmaker voting will occur between noon and 14:00, with the result announced an hour later.

20 July

If still needed, a fifth and final ballot of Conservative MPs will be held, between 13:00 and 15:00, with the result announced an hour later.

The two leading candidates will now enter a run-off to be decided by party members.

They will embark of a summer of nationwide campaigning and hustings, with the membership now voting, including by post, for their preferred choice.

Conservative party rules only allow those who have held their membership for a minimum of three months to vote.

The party has declined to say how many members will be eligible but noted it will be more than the approximately 160 000 who voted at the last leadership contest in 2019.

5 September

The result of the vote by party members will be announced by the Conservatives, with the winner immediately becoming its new leader.

6 September

The newly crowned leader is expected to replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street, becoming British prime minister, after visiting Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and forming a new government.