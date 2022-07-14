1h ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | How will the race to replace Boris Johnson unfold?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The UK Conservatives' contest to elect a new leader and British prime minister has been whittled down to five contenders after two rounds of voting by party MPs this week.

Several further ballots of Tory lawmakers will be held next week, with the last-placed candidate and any others receiving fewer than 30 votes eliminated each time.

READ | Boris Johnson's successor to be announced on 5 September

Here's how the race will unfold in the coming days:

15 July

There is no scheduled vote of MPs for their preferred candidate.

But some or all of the contenders are set to take part in the first televised debate of the contest, broadcast on Channel 4.

It will start at 19:30 and last for 90 minutes, according to the channel.

17 July

A second scheduled TV debate will reportedly take place on ITV at 19:00

18 July

A third TV debate is said to be planned for broadcast on Sky News, but the timing and other details have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, a hustings for Conservative lawmakers involving the remaining five candidates is scheduled for early afternoon.

The next round of voting by Tory MPs - the third in the process - is then set to take place between 17:00 and 19:00, with the result announced at 20:00.

19 July

If needed, a fourth round of lawmaker voting will occur between noon and 14:00, with the result announced an hour later.

20 July

If still needed, a fifth and final ballot of Conservative MPs will be held, between 13:00 and 15:00, with the result announced an hour later.

The two leading candidates will now enter a run-off to be decided by party members.

They will embark of a summer of nationwide campaigning and hustings, with the membership now voting, including by post, for their preferred choice.

Conservative party rules only allow those who have held their membership for a minimum of three months to vote.

The party has declined to say how many members will be eligible but noted it will be more than the approximately 160 000 who voted at the last leadership contest in 2019.

5 September 

The result of the vote by party members will be announced by the Conservatives, with the winner immediately becoming its new leader.

6 September 

The newly crowned leader is expected to replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street, becoming British prime minister, after visiting Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and forming a new government.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukpolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 984 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
65% - 3758 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 1019 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,710.86
-1.4%
Silver
18.48
-3.8%
Palladium
1,921.50
-3.2%
Platinum
852.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.4%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-6.1%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo