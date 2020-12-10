26m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
  • One person has died and nearly 600 have been hospitalised since Saturday in a southern Indian state due to a mysterious infection.
  • By Wednesday, the number of patients had jumped nearly three-fold.
  • Doctors have found traces of lead and nickel in the blood samples of some patients, but the cause of the illness has yet to be identified.

One person has died and nearly 600 have been hospitalised since Saturday in a southern Indian state due to a mysterious infection that caused many to fall unconscious after suffering giddiness, seizures and nausea.

What exactly happened?

The first patients were admitted to hospital on Saturday in Eluru, a town in Andhra Pradesh state.

By Sunday, according to the federal health ministry, there were more than 200 people hospitalised, suffering dizziness, headache and vomiting. Patients including children and women fainted, and that evening a 45-year-old man died.

By Wednesday, the number of patients had jumped nearly three-fold.

As of Thursday, over 85% of the patients had been discharged.

The cause of their illness has yet to be identified. Tests ruled out Covid-19 infection.

What are the potential causes?

Eluru is home to over 200 000 people, and is known for its weaving industry.

Investigations have focused on whether the illness could be linked to some groundwater contamination, excessive use of pesticides or mass application of chlorine as part of a coronavirus disinfection drive.

Doctors have also found traces of lead and nickel in the blood samples of some patients. The elevated lead levels could have been a trigger, especially as the levels appeared to drop among patients a day after hospitalisation, doctors say.

The state government says officials are also checking if dumping or burning of used batteries could have caused the illness, without elaborating further.

They are also testing the area's drinking water and milk samples.

A senior health official has also said exposure to organochlorides found in pesticides and used in mosquito control could be a potential cause.

What are the effects of exposure to lead or chlorine?

High levels of lead in the bloodstream can impair development of brains, nervous systems and vital organs such as heart and lungs.

Organochlorides are banned or restricted in many countries after research linked them to cancer and other health risks. It was not immediately clear how extensively the chemicals are used in India, though they are found in DDT used in mosquito control.

World Health Organisation experts are surveying neighbourhoods in and around Eluru, collecting various information, including on food sources.

Health authorities are running various tests and the state's chief minister has promised corrective measures once investigations are completed.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
india
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 2124 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1908 votes
Only if it is affordable
18% - 866 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.03
(-0.45)
ZAR/GBP
19.94
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.16
(-0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-1.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.22)
Gold
1835.00
(+0.12)
Silver
23.85
(+0.07)
Platinum
1009.00
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
48.96
(+0.04)
Palladium
2291.01
(+2.00)
All Share
59170.66
(-0.20)
Top 40
54195.73
(-0.28)
Financial 15
11681.50
(-1.17)
Industrial 25
79245.02
(+0.02)
Resource 10
56517.04
(-0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo