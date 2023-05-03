EXPLAINER | Russia accuses Ukraine of drone strike targeting Putin: What we know so far

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones aimed at Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin in what it called a Ukrainian assassination attempt on the president.



The alleged attack came as Moscow is gearing up for 9 May celebrations when Russia marks the Soviet victory over the Nazis in what has become a central event for Putin's rule.

Ukraine said it did not target the Kremlin and instead suggested the incident was "staged" by Moscow.

What did Russia announce?

"Today at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles," the Kremlin said.

It added that the drones were "put out of action" using "radar warfare systems".

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President."

Was Putin there?

Moscow said drone debris "fell on the territory of the Kremlin."

Putin was not hurt and there were no casualties, it added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday.

The previous evening he was officially in Saint Petersburg, where he met with the director of the Mariinsky opera and ballet theatre.

On Red Square on Wednesday, AFP saw no traces of damage on the Kremlin dome that was allegedly hit but did see several people walk up the building.

Is there footage?

Since the Kremlin announcement, videos supposedly showing the attack have appeared on various social media accounts.

The most spectacular one showed a flying vehicle exploding into a ball of flames over the roof of the Senate Palace - topped with the Russian flag - which is one of the main buildings within the Kremlin compound.

AFP was not able to verify the authenticity of the videos and Russian authorities had not yet commented on them.

What does Ukraine say?

Ukraine said it had "nothing to do" with the incident and suggested it was "staged" by Moscow.

"Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

Kyiv has said it is readying for a major counter-offensive to push back Moscow's forces over a year into their offensive.

Podolyak said attacking the Kremlin would be "extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures" and would only serve to "provoke Russia to even more radical actions".

Kyiv has followed a line of not claiming responsibility for such attacks.

What's the context?

Russia announced the alleged attack on the heels of a series of incidents - including train sabotage - ahead of the popular WWII victory celebrations.

The 9 May event is when Russia marks the Soviet victory over the Nazis with a huge military parade in what has become a central event for Putin's rule.

What now?

Peskov said the parade in Moscow was going ahead as expected with "no changes to the plans" and that Putin would be taking part as scheduled.

Moscow's mayor announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital.