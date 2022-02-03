EXPLAINER | Russian threat, US troops, and Europe's interventions: What's going on in Ukraine?

Fears of a possible Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine have prompted frantic diplomacy since late 2021 between capitals from Moscow to Washington.

Here is what you need to know about the players in the crisis, their resources and goals:

Russia

Under the command of President Vladimir Putin, Russia has massed more than 100 000 troops along with armoured vehicles, artillery and other military hardware on Ukraine's borders, including in neighbouring Belarus.

Although Moscow denies it plans to attack, many analysts see the implicit threat against Kyiv as a way of squeezing concessions from the West.

"What Putin really wants is to stop enlargement of NATO, for Russia to have a voice again on the question of European security," said Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory in Moscow.

Mathieu Boulegue of UK-based think-tank Chatham House suggested that the Russian leader's aims were still more ambitious, "seeking to transform Ukraine into part of a buffer zone with limited sovereignty" between him and the West.

Putin's recent security demands - roundly rejected by NATO - included ending the alliance's enlargement and the withdrawal of some of its military forces from existing members in eastern Europe.

But "he knew his demands were unrealistic," said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the Russia in Global Affairs journal.

"He just wanted to end the existing situation where Moscow's interests were totally ignored."

The United States

Joe Biden's presidency has kept up a growing strategic turn by Washington from Europe towards the Pacific and confrontation with China.

But after reassuring allies last year that the transatlantic splits of the Donald Trump era were history, the Democrat has talked tough to Russia, warning this week of "swift and severe consequences" to any attack on Ukraine.

The United States has withdrawn diplomats' families from Kyiv, placed 8 500 troops on high alert and announced 3 000 will be sent to Eastern Europe.

While confrontation abroad is a distraction from political woes at home and last year's humiliating abandonment of Afghanistan to America's Taliban foes, more is at stake for Biden's administration.

"There is an increased understanding in the White House... that what we are talking about here is a deadly serious debate which will shape the borders of Europe in the future," said Jonathan Eyal of London's Royal United Services Institute.

NATO and the United States have offered Russia new arms control talks that could tempt Moscow.

The Europeans

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron has elbowed to the front of relations with Russia, helped by the recent departure of heavyweight German chancellor Angela Merkel and his own past attempts to forge ties with Moscow.

"Russia doesn't want to talk to Brussels. In Germany the new coalition hasn't really found its feet yet. So Macron is the voice of Europe in this dialogue with Putin," said Tatiana Kastoueva-Jean of the French Institute of International Relations.

But Macron's calls to reshape the European security map have so far found short shrift with fellow government heads.

"These attempts are seen by the Central European and Baltic states as if he's undermining the collective EU policy towards Russia," said Sarah Pagung of the German Council on Foreign Relations.

"There's this historically founded fear of great power politics conducted above the heads of these countries."

Germany and France also partnered with Moscow and Kyiv for the Minsk Accords, which ended the worst of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east and remain valuable to Putin.

In Berlin, the political debate has long centred on political and economic exchange rather than confrontation with Russia, exemplified by its fierce defence of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

New Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party sees post-World War II reconciliation efforts as key to the eventual fall of the Iron Curtain.

But "the debates we've had recently, that Germany is a captured state or has been bought by Russia, or is a bad ally and should leave NATO, that's all a bit overblown," Pagung said.

"Germany has been central to upholding the consensus on sanctions, it remains the biggest donor country to Ukraine," she recalled.

Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is fighting on multiple fronts, trying to shore up his ebbing popularity, keep foreign investors on board with a struggling economy, manage the fears of a Russian assault and keep fading hopes of joining NATO alive.

"Zelensky's goal is to preserve the state and reduce the risks of a big war with Russia," said Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko.

But the former television comedian knows that his room to manoeuvre is limited.

"Any significant concessions to Russia will mean an internal crisis," Fesenko said.

Separatists

While Zelensky struggles, the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine's east have accused Kyiv of stoking tensions to squeeze more support from the United States.

The Minsk accords call for Ukraine to accord the two entities a special status but Kyiv is dragging its feet.

"Ukraine has every interest to maintain this unstable situation because it attracts the attention of Western partners, gains a certain political weight and financial aid," Natalia Nikonorova, the "foreign minister" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told AFP in an interview last month.