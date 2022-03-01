15m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | The key Ukrainian cities Russia is trying to take

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

As Russia pushes deep into Ukraine, with a vast armoured column closing on the capital Kyiv, we look at the key cities its forces are targeting.

Kyiv

Cradle of both modern Russia and Ukraine and of Slavic orthodoxy, Kyiv is known for the golden domes of its ancient churches and monasteries.

Both countries trace their origins to the medieval Kievan Rus empire which was centred on the city.

The capital of independent Ukraine since 1991, the city of 2.9 million people was long known by its Russian name Kiev.

It celebrated its 1 500th anniversary in 2001 and its 16th-century Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery as well as the cathedral of Saint Sophia both figure on Unesco's World Heritage list.

Kyiv's vast central Independence Square, popularly known as Maidan, became the centre of the "Orange Revolution" as well as the long pro-European uprising of 2014 that sparked Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Kharkiv

Ukraine's second city is a predominantly Russian-speaking tech hub of 1.4 million inhabitants just 40 kilometres from the Russian border.

Heavily bombarded in recent days by Russian forces, it suffered badly in World War II when two major tank battles were fought around it.

People gather during a demonstration in support of
People gather during a demonstration in support of Ukraine, following Russia's military intervention, on February 24, 2022, in Paris, France.

Since 2014 it has become home to hundreds of thousands of people fleeing fighting between government forces and Russian-backed rebels in the nearby eastern Donbas region.

Mariupol

The key port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has been under attack since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Mariupol was briefly occupied by the Russian-backed separatists from Donetsk at the start of the uprising against Kiev in 2014 before being retaken by Ukrainian forces.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Russia invades Ukraine

The southeastern city of 441 000 people lies between territory held by the separatists and the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian forces claimed to have linked up with separatists Tuesday.

Berdyansk

The Russian army claimed to have taken port of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov Monday after advancing from Crimea. The resort of 115 000 inhabitants is famed for its beaches and mud baths, welcoming more than half a million tourists a year.

It is only 84 kilometres along the coast from Mariupol.

Kherson

Kherson - which is being besieged by Russian forces from Crimea - is a strategic port on the west bank of the Dnieper River which controls the approaches to the Crimean peninsula.

Formerly the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, its fall would open the way to Odessa in the west, which has a majority Russian speaking population, and the borders with NATO-member Romania and Moldova. A shipbuilding city, it has a population of 287 000 people.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2108 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 3424 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,925.09
+0.9%
Silver
25.02
+2.3%
Palladium
2,573.50
+3.2%
Platinum
1,050.68
+0.4%
Brent Crude
97.97
+3.9%
Top 40
70,584
+1.4%
All Share
77,111
+1.3%
Resource 10
86,939
+3.1%
Industrial 25
85,806
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,137
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

32m ago

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo