1h ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | What we know so far about the Omicron variant

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

South African scientists have discovered a new Covid-19 variant with multiple mutations, Omicron, which is thought to be highly contagious. The World Health Organisation warned on Monday that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk globally. Many countries are racing to try to contain it, banning flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Here is a brief explainer of what is known so far about Omicron - days after it emerged - as shared by scientists.

Origins

It is currently unclear where the variant originated, but the variant was "first described in Botswana and shortly thereafter in South Africa", according to top South African epidemiologist professor Salim Abdool Karim.

South African scientists went on to announce the discovery on 25 November.

By that time cases had been detected in Hong Kong.

Days later at least 11 countries including Israel, Belgium, the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Canada and Portugal had found infections with the variant.

Mutation

Scientists discovered the new variant with a "very unusual constellation of mutations" on 23 November.

Some of the mutations are already known, affecting transmissibility and immune evasion, but many others are new.

The WHO said Monday the strain is a "highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations... some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility."

It has the "most mutations we have seen to date", said Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | Covid-19 SA questions UK flight ban amid global alarm over new variant

He said "some of these mutations we have seen before like in Delta and Beta," but others are new to scientists and "we don't know what the combination of those mutations will translate into."

Leading virologist Tulio de Oliveira said there were around 50 mutations overall, including 30 on the spike protein, the focus of most vaccines as it is what enables the virus to enter cells.

Transmissibility

Official statistics show that nearly three-quarters of the Covid-19 cases reported in South Africa in recent days are driven by the new variant.

Although not all are Omicron cases, the daily Covid positivity rate rose last week from 3.6 percent on Wednesday to 6.5% on Thursday, and by Sunday it hit 9.8%

It is forecast that actual numbers of daily infections could treble to around 10 000 by the end of this week.

"Some of the mutations that are expressed have previously been shown to enable the virus to spread easily and quickly, and because of that we suspect that the (new variant) is going to spread quickly," said Moshabela.

Immunity, severity

Some of the genetic mutations shown by the virus are known to enable the virus to evade immunity.

It is still unclear what the impact will be on the protection provided by vaccines.

But "based on what we know, the vaccines should hold well in terms of preventing hospitalisation and severe disease because they depend on T-cell immunity and less on antibodies," said Karim.

As for the severity of disease caused by the variant, scientists say there is not enough data yet.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 2555 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 984 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.50
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.23
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,783.21
-0.6%
Silver
22.80
-1.5%
Palladium
1,796.00
+2.5%
Platinum
970.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,601
+1.9%
All Share
70,009
+2.0%
Resource 10
65,581
+2.4%
Industrial 25
93,900
+1.1%
Financial 15
13,460
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo