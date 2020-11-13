1h ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Why Trump's lawsuits are unlikely to change the outcome of the election

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Donald Trump's litigation campaign to discredit President-elect Joe Biden's victory is very unlikely to change the outcome of the election.
  • The Trump campaign has said it is fighting for a "free, fair, and fully transparent election in which every legal ballot is counted and every illegal ballot is not counted".
  • But experts say the lawsuits do not reflect this rhetoric.

US President Donald Trump's litigation campaign to discredit President-elect Joe Biden's victory is very unlikely to change the outcome of the election and is mostly about politics and fundraising, according to election law experts.

Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. He claims he won the 3 November election and accused Democrats of trying to "steal" it from him.

The Trump campaign has said it is fighting for a "free, fair, and fully transparent election in which every legal ballot is counted and every illegal ballot is not counted".

But the lawsuits do not reflect this rhetoric, said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

"In the political realm, we see accusations of massive voter fraud. But in court, if you look at the cases, it's totally different," Levinson said.

What do the cases say?

Since Election Day, the Trump campaign has brought suits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

A common allegation in many of them is that Republican poll watchers were denied proper access to vote counting sites in Democratic-leaning areas.

The most sweeping cases, filed this week in Michigan and Pennsylvania, seek to halt officials in those states from certifying Biden as the winner.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign alleged that a lack of observer access, combined with inadequate verification of voter identities and other factors, made mail-in voting untrustworthy.

In Michigan, the Trump campaign alleged that Republican poll observers were obstructed from viewing the counting of mail-in ballots in a Detroit convention centre.

Have Trump's lawyers alleged fraud?

Despite Trump's rhetoric on Twitter, his campaign's initial lawsuits did not allege voter fraud.

In the 11 November  Michigan case, the campaign did include sworn statements from Republican poll watchers who suggested fraud may have occurred but provided scant evidence.

One Republican challenger said poll workers "were duplicating ballots to incorrect precincts in order to run two ballots through for the same person." He said he saw it happen 20 to 30 times, but did not say if he tried to challenge these alleged actions.

Karl Rove, a prominent Republican strategist, wrote in the Wall Street Journal on 11 November that Trump's lawsuits have presented no evidence of the sort of systemic fraud that would be needed to overturn Biden's victory.

“The president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome," Rove wrote.

How is Trump faring in court?

Trump has scored a few narrow victories in Pennsylvania.

A judge on 5 November granted his campaign's request to observe Philadelphia poll workers up close as they counted mail-in ballots. The campaign also won a ruling disqualifying a small number of mail-in ballots for first-time Pennsylvania voters who were unable to confirm their identification.

Judges quickly dismissed other Trump lawsuits, including one in Michigan relating to poll observer access and one in Georgia that sought a court order to not count late-arriving ballots.

What is Trump's end game?

Legal experts said the lawsuits appear to be aimed at casting doubt over Biden's victory in closely contested states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

If courts halted officials from certifying results in those states, it opens the door for Republican state legislatures to argue that he was the true winner and that the state's electoral votes should be awarded to him. The US Congress would then have to decide which electoral votes to recognise.

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania have already shot down this theory, saying the legislature has no role in awarding electoral votes.

What is Trump's strongest case?

Legal experts said the most promising case for Trump is one pending before the US Supreme Court in which Republicans are trying to undo a decision allowing Pennsylvania election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day so long as they were received up to three days later.

Conservative justices declined to expedite the case before Election Day, but suggested they might revisit it.

The case has important implications for states because it could clarify the role of legislatures and courts in setting election rules.

It will not affect the Biden's win in Pennsylvania because state officials said only 10 000 ballots were received during the timeframe at issue. Biden's lead in Pennsylvania is more than 53 000 votes, according to Edison Research.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Has it finished?' Brazil's Bolsonaro questions the US election
EXPLAINER | Why recounts rarely change the results of US elections
Trump seen, not heard and files new election lawsuit
Read more on:
donald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 119 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
17% - 288 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
75% - 1241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.58
(+0.39)
ZAR/GBP
20.51
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(+0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.17)
Gold
1886.99
(+0.62)
Silver
24.66
(+1.76)
Platinum
890.00
(+1.54)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2344.00
(+0.84)
All Share
56950.15
(-0.14)
Top 40
52300.57
(-0.07)
Financial 15
11428.60
(-2.32)
Industrial 25
79704.61
(+0.18)
Resource 10
51246.68
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo