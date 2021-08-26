Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear - Pentagon

The US military confirmed on Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, as the US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that a US official's initial report was that the explosion was caused by a suicide bomb.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official. Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The United States has been racing to airlift its citizens and some Afghan citizens from Kabul before its military is set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan on 31 August.