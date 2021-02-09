1h ago

add bookmark

Facebook faces new UK class action after data harvesting scandal

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Facebook is facing a class action over allegations it failed to protect personal data of about one million people in the UK.
  • The lawsuit alleges that Facebook allowed third party apps to harvest the data of friends without their permission.
  • In 2018, the UK Information Commissioner's office fined Facebook 500 000 pounds for data breach.

Facebook is facing a second London High Court class action over allegations it failed to protect the personal details of about one million people in England and Wales, in the latest lawsuit to spring from a scandal over data harvesting.

Journalist and writer Peter Jukes said on Tuesday he had filed a lawsuit for unspecified but "substantial" damages three years after the social media giant was fined in Britain over how third-party app "This Is Your Digital Life" gathered Facebook users' data without consent between 2013 and 2015.

The lawsuit is the second to allege Facebook allowed third-party apps to harvest the data of friends without their permission or knowledge. Litigation firm Milberg London, which is advising on a similar claim filed last October, said it was surprised to hear about the rival lawsuit.

The cases cast a fresh spotlight on a scandal that began with allegations that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy hired by former president Donald Trump's 2016 US election campaign, accessed the personal data of millions of Facebook users.

The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) in 2018 fined Facebook 500 000 pounds for processing the personal data of users unfairly by allowing app developers access to their information and that of their friends without sufficiently clear and informed consent between 2007 and 2014.

A Facebook spokesperson said: "The Information Commissioner's Office investigation into these issues ... found no evidence that any UK or EU users' data was transferred by ("This Is Your Digital Life" app developer Dr Aleksandr) Kogan to Cambridge Analytica," without giving any further comment.

Cambridge Analytica, which started bankruptcy proceedings in 2018, has denied that it made use of such data for the 2016 US election campaign. It has also said its pitch for work for the Leave.UK campaign for Brexit in 2016 was unsuccessful.

The latest London claim is being brought on behalf of adult Facebook users who were "friends" with a user of the app before May 2015. Jukes is being advised by US-based law firm Hausfeld and the claim is being funded by Balance Legal Capital.

US-style "opt-out" data privacy class actions, which bind a defined group automatically into a lawsuit unless individuals opt out, are still unusual in Britain.

The UK Supreme Court is expected to determine the law in April, when it hears a bellwether case against Internet giant Google over alleged unlawful tracking of iPhone users in 2011 and 2012 through third party cookies.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Facebook says it will take down false vaccine claims
Myanmar junta blocks Facebook to shut down dissent as West increases pressure
'Patriot Party' Trump supporter groups grow rapidly on Facebook - study
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 467 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 587 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2798 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.75
(+0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.13)
Gold
1835.51
(+0.30)
Silver
27.27
(+0.11)
Platinum
1174.02
(+1.77)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2313.00
(-0.07)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo