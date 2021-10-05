Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnected after nearly six-hour outage

Social media giant Facebook, along with Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are back online following an outage of nearly six hours.

Social media users flocked to Twitter and TikTok as the outage prevented 3.5 billion users from accessing Facebook's services.

Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for the outage.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp lit up again after a nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.

Facebook late Monday blamed a major outage across its platforms on configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a post.

We’re now back and running at 100%. ?? Thank you to everyone around the world today for your patience while our teams worked diligently to restore WhatsApp. We truly appreciate you and continue to be humbled by how much people and organizations rely on our app every day. ?? — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 5, 2021

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

As the world flocked to competing apps such as Twitter and TikTok, shares of Facebook fell 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks on Monday. Shares rose about half a percent in after-hours trade following resumption of service.

"To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry," Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that it "may take some time to get to 100%".

READ | Twitter trolled Facebook about its outage – and WhatsApp was pretty cool about it

Twitter on Monday reported higher-than-normal usage, which led to some issues in people accessing posts and direct messages.

In one of the day's most popular tweets, video streaming company Netflix shared a meme from its new hit show Squid Game captioned "When Instagram & Facebook are down," that showed a person labelled "Twitter" holding up a character on the verge of falling labelled "everyone".

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

Inside a Facebook group for ad buyers, one member wisecracked after service returned that "lots of people searched today 'how to run google ads for clients',"

Facebook, which is the world's largest seller of online ads after Google, was losing about $545 000 in US ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.

Past downtime at internet companies has had little long-term effect on their revenue growth, however.

Facebook's services, including consumer apps such as Instagram, workplace tools it sells to businesses and internal programmes, went dark at noon Eastern time (16:00 GMT). Access started to return around 17:45 Eastern time.

Soon after the outage started, Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or say how many users were affected.

The error message on Facebook's webpage suggested an error in the Domain Name System (DNS), which allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

On Sunday, Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent Wall Street Journal investigation and a US Senate hearing last week on Instagram's harm to teen girls.

Haugen was due to urge the same Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to regulate the company, which she plans to liken to tobacco companies that for decades denied that smoking damaged health, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.