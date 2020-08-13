34m ago

Facebook launches hub to help users with US poll related information

Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a 'Voting Information Center' for the 2020 US elections to help voters easily navigate the poll process.

The hub will connect Facebook and Instagram users to accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live and help them hold their elected officials accountable, the social media company said in a blog.

Facebook said it was also speaking with election officials about misinformation surrounding election results as an emerging threat.

The company is also offering free ad credits to US state election authorities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to help them recruit poll workers.

