42m ago

add bookmark

Facebook says it will permanently stop recommending political groups to users

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the company would no longer recommend civic and political groups to users.

The social media company said in October that it was temporarily halting recommendations of political groups for US users in the run-up to the presidential election. On Wednesday, Facebook said it would be making this permanent and would expand the policy globally.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote to Zuckerberg asking for an explanation of reports, including by news site The Markup, that Facebook had failed to stop recommending political groups on its platform after this move.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

He called Facebook's groups "breeding groups for hate" and noted they had been venues of planning for the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts about Facebook's earnings, Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the company was "continuing to fine-tune how this works".

Facebook groups are communities that form around shared interests. Public groups can be seen, searched and joined by anyone on Facebook.

Several watchdog and advocacy groups have pushed for Facebook to limit algorithmic group recommendations. They have argued that some Facebook Groups have been used as spaces to spread misinformation and organise extremist activity.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Facebook, Instagram to block Donald Trump's accounts after Capitol unrest
Mark Zuckerberg backs Facebook hands-off policy on Trump posts despite anger, dissent - reports
WATCH | Facebook chief wants EU not China to lead on tech rules
Read more on:
facebookmark zuckerberguspoliticssocial mediafake news
Lottery
3 bag R139K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2589 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1227 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(-0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.56
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.33)
Gold
1834.96
(-0.24)
Silver
24.93
(-0.76)
Platinum
1049.50
(-0.61)
Brent Crude
55.26
(-0.20)
Palladium
2294.31
(+0.54)
All Share
62522.46
(-0.42)
Top 40
57405.98
(-0.41)
Financial 15
11814.79
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
85709.88
(-0.15)
Resource 10
59018.80
(-0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo