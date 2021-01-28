Facebook says it will permanently stop recommending political groups to users

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the company would no longer recommend civic and political groups to users.

The social media company said in October that it was temporarily halting recommendations of political groups for US users in the run-up to the presidential election. On Wednesday, Facebook said it would be making this permanent and would expand the policy globally.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote to Zuckerberg asking for an explanation of reports, including by news site The Markup, that Facebook had failed to stop recommending political groups on its platform after this move.

He called Facebook's groups "breeding groups for hate" and noted they had been venues of planning for the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.



Speaking on a conference call with analysts about Facebook's earnings, Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the company was "continuing to fine-tune how this works".

Facebook groups are communities that form around shared interests. Public groups can be seen, searched and joined by anyone on Facebook.

Several watchdog and advocacy groups have pushed for Facebook to limit algorithmic group recommendations. They have argued that some Facebook Groups have been used as spaces to spread misinformation and organise extremist activity.