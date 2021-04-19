1h ago

add bookmark

Facebook to remove some anti-Floyd posts ahead of verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters hold up signs during a "Black Lives Matter" protests.
Protesters hold up signs during a "Black Lives Matter" protests.
Angela Weiss
  • Facebook Inc will remove anti-George Floyd content ahead of the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
  • The company said it was looking for potential threats on both Facebook and Instagram.
  • After nearly three weeks of testimony, closing arguments are set on Monday in Chauvin's murder trial.  

Facebook Inc said on Monday it will remove content that praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death, as it prepares for an expected verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin - the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges for his death.

The company said it is looking for potential threats on both Facebook and Instagram to protect peaceful protests and will limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence.

"This includes identifying and removing calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis, which we have temporarily deemed to be a high-risk location," the social media firm wrote on a blog post. It will also monitor events on the ground to determine if additional locations will be deemed as temporary, high-risk locations

"We are also working to protect the memory of George Floyd and members of the Floyd family from harassment and abuse."

Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes on 25 May, 2020, outside a grocery store that had accused Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

A bystander's video of Floyd begging for his life before falling limp scandalized people around the world. An image of Floyd's face has since been elevated to an icon for the largest protest movement in the United States in decades.

Facebook said it considered Derek Chauvin a public figure, because he had "voluntarily" placed himself in the public eye and so would remove severe attacks. It said it considered Floyd an involuntary public figure and so would apply a higher level of protection to content about his death.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
facebookgeorge floydus
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2008 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 616 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1027 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.24
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.91
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.13
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,771.92
(-0.3)
Silver
25.79
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,208.50
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,819.30
(+1.4)
All Share
68,094
(-0.9)
Top 40
62,326
(-0.9)
Financial 15
12,417
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
88,303
(-1.2)
Resource 10
69,786
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo