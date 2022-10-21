21 Oct

Facing angry crowd, Bangladeshi burglar begs cops to arrest him

Bangladesh police arrested a burglar who reported himself.
  • An alleged burglar called police to help him.
  • He was caught in the act of a robbery.
  • He feared that a mob would attack him.

An alleged professional burglar in Bangladesh brought a premature end to his career when he called the police and reported his own crime after an angry mob caught him in the act.

Yasin Khan, 40, broke into a closed grocery store in southern Barisal city early on Wednesday morning to steal goods from the shelves, local police chief Asad uz Zaman said.

"When he finished the job and was about to go out, Khan realised it was not dark anymore and people woke up and started coming to the market," Zaman told AFP on Friday.

With an angry crowd gathered, and fearing a violent attack, Khan called the police emergency line to plead for a rescue.

"We went to the shop and brought him out and took him in our custody before the mob could touch him," Zaman said.

The police chief added:

I have never seen such an incident in my career.

Jhontu Mia, the store owner, told reporters that Khan had stuffed a big bag with valuable items but had been unable to escape the scene.

Khan was arrested and sent to jail after admitting to the break-in, the local police station said.

Police later discovered he was wanted for several other burglaries in the area.


