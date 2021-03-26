1h ago

add bookmark

Facing influx of migrants, Biden says he makes 'no apologies' for border policy changes

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden rejects criticism for rolling back Trump era border policies.
  • He insisted that the vast majority of migrants were being rejected under health orders.
  • Border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would not apologise for rolling back immigration policies of his Republican predecessor that undermined "human dignity" and brushed off criticism that migrants were making the journey to the southern border because they perceived him to be a "nice guy".

Speaking at his first White House news conference, Biden sought to defend his handling of rising migration at the US-Mexico border.

READ | US Vice President Kamala Harris says US border problems won’t be solved 'overnight'

While he mostly struck an empathetic tone, he said the US was expelling the vast majority of migrants, including families, under a Covid-19 public health order.

The Trump-era order allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum, but it has angered civil rights groups, which say it is illegal.

The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office.

The migrants include a rising number of unaccompanied minors, who have not been subject to the pandemic-related expulsion policy.

Highest monthly level

As of Tuesday, nearly 5 000 children were backed up in crowded border stations awaiting transfers to overwhelmed federal shelters.

Biden said he would not leave children stranded at the border.

"I make no apologies for ending programmes that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity," he said.

US Border Patrol caught roughly 100 000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a spike in mid-2019.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.

A senior Biden administration official on Thursday forecast that numbers would likely rise during "spring caravans" and said the government planned to "go after" smuggling organisations that were manipulating migrants.

Smugglers told Reuters this month that they had been encouraging parents to send their children alone as a result of the shift in US policy since Biden took charge.

Republican opponents say Biden, a Democrat, encouraged more migrants to cross illegally when he rolled back some of Trump's restrictive policies.

"It turns out when politicians spend a two-year campaign advertising a porous border and amnesty, people listen," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.

Mexico talks

During the news conference, Biden said his government was in talks with Mexico to encourage Mexican authorities to take back more migrant families, many of whom are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

Asked for clarification on Biden's comment at a briefing to reporters, White House officials did not cite any specific progress but said the two countries were working together on the issue.

Mayorkas said earlier this month that the US was working with Mexico to increase its capacity to receive expelled families.

While Biden said on Thursday that the "vast majority" of families are being sent back to Mexico under the Trump-era health order, which is known as Title 42, US government data suggests that is not the case.

More than half of the 19 000 family members caught at the border in February were not expelled, with many released into the US to pursue immigration court cases.

For example, on March 17, only 15% of family members caught were expelled under the order, according to internal US Customs and Border Protection data shared with Reuters.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusmigrants
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1942 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 615 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 2397 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.02
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.67
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.69
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,726.42
(-0.0)
Silver
25.14
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,158.94
(+0.7)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,643.64
(+1.2)
All Share
66,117
(+2.1)
Top 40
60,607
(+2.2)
Financial 15
11,999
(+1.3)
Industrial 25
87,488
(+1.8)
Resource 10
66,342
(+3.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo