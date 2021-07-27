1h ago

FACTBOX | 4 million dead from Covid-19: Here are the latest global developments

  • More than four million people have died of Covid-19.
  • The US will maintain international travel restrictions.
  • Vaccines passes will be decided by France's highest court.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

US keeps travel curbs

The United States says it will maintain restrictions on international travel into the country, sidestepping European pressure, as cases of the Delta variant surge at home and around the world.

Melbourne relief

Australia's second-biggest city will lift its lockdown and the neighbouring state of South Australia will also ease stay-at-home rules, but Sydney faces a likely extension to a lockdown now in its fifth week.

Veterans orders

The US Department of Veterans Affairs announces it will require more than 100 000 health care personnel to get vaccines, making it the first federal agency to impose a mandate.

World Bank boost for Covax

A new World Bank financing mechanism will allow developing countries to purchase vaccines collectively through the Covax facility, on top of the subsidised doses they have already received via Covax.

France vaccine pass

France's highest constitutional authority says it will rule next week on new legislation passed by parliament that would make vaccine passes a key part of daily life in the country.

Libya curfew

Libya's government announces a two-week overnight curfew in the areas it controls in the centre and west of the North African country, as it battles a rise in cases.

Looking for luxury

LVMH, the world's leading maker of luxury goods, says sales and profits have bounced back strongly in the first six months of 2021 as demand soared after the pandemic-induced slump in 2020.

Swim coach apology

An Australian swimming coach whose wild victory celebrations at the Tokyo Olympics went viral online apologises for tearing off his mask in defiance of strict pandemic rules.

Four million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 4 169 966 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 610 952 deaths, followed by Brazil with 550 502, India with 421 382, Mexico with 238 595 and Peru with 195 973 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation says up to three times the number suggested by official figures have died directly or indirectly as a result of the pandemic.

