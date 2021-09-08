46m ago

FACTBOX | Australia battles Covid: here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

  • Spain has approved booster vaccine shots for Covid-19.
  • Sweden will ease restrictions.
  • New Zealand reported a fall in cases.

Australia's New South Wales has recorded the first rise in infections in three days, even as it accelerates vaccinations, while New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired Covid-19 cases.

Europe

* Spain's healthcare regulator approved a third dose of vaccines for people with severely compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes.

* Sweden will push ahead with easing restrictions at the end of this month, removing most curbs and limits on public venues such as restaurants, theatres and stadiums.

* The EU is likely to remove Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations.

Asia-Pacific

* The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity.

* Indonesia's daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the World Health Organisation's benchmark standard of 5% this week for the first time.

* Many top Indian epidemiologists and social scientists are urging authorities to reopen in-person school classes for all age groups, saying the benefits outweigh the risks especially as poor rural children are missing out on online education.

Americas

* US President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase US vaccinations.

* The US state of Idaho has activated "crisis standards of care" to allow for healthcare rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state due to a surge in Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation.

* Venezuela has received its first batch of vaccines through Covax, the Pan-American Health Organisation said.

Middle East and Africa

* Saudi Arabia removed the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting on 8 September, state TV reported.

* The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic.

Medical developments

* AstraZeneca's CEO has said booster doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service, the Telegraph reported.

* Vaccine makers ought to make their approved shots available for trials or risk hobbling the development of more vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said.

* Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption to healthcare systems in poor countries caused by the pandemic, a global aid fund said.

Economic impact

* Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the US overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.

* Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in Covid-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

* China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus, said Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People's Bank of China.

* More US workers are switching jobs and asking for higher wages as the labour market continues to heal from the crisis caused by the pandemic, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
