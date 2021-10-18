FACTBOX | Back to school in Sydney: Here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australian schools are returning to normal amid declining cases in the country.

Russia reported record high infection rates.

Saudi Arabia will allow fans at full-capacity sports stadiums.

Thousands of children returned to school in Sydney on Monday, putting an end to months of home learning as Australia's largest city eased more Covid-19 curbs, thanks to rising rates of vaccinations.

Europe

* Britain on Sunday reported 45 140 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

* Russia reported 34 303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.

Americas

* Waving signs like "coercion is not consent", and "stop the mandate", some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the plane maker's Covid-19 vaccine requirement for US workers.

* Several influential industry groups including the US Chamber of Commerce met White House officials on Friday and raised concerns about labour shortages and coronavirus testing requirements as the administration races to implement a plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

* The US CDC said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers, a boost to travellers from Canada and other places.

* A Brazilian Senate probe into the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will recommend in its final report due next week that President Jair Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, the senator leading the inquiry said on Friday, though it remains highly unlikely that he will face a trial on any such charges.

* Outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorise a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation.

Asia-Pacific

* New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

* Melbourne, which has spent more time under Covid-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said on Sunday.

* New Zealand vaccinated at least 2.5% of its people on Saturday as the government tries to accelerate inoculations and live with Covid-19, preliminary health ministry data showed.

Middle East and Africa

* Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after 15 November, a cabinet statement said on Sunday.

* Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Medical developments

* Vaccine company Valneva reported positive Phase 3 results on Monday for its inactivated, adjuvanted Covid-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Economic impact

* Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, weighing on regional stocks, although losses were capped by hopes of support from policymakers.

* Oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel.

