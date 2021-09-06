1h ago

add bookmark

FACTBOX | Booster shots, vaccines for kids: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US is likely to soon authorise Covid-19 booster shots.
  • The UK will make a decision soon on vaccinating children aged 12 to 15.
  • The Sputnik V vaccine has been authorised in Bahrain.

Authorities in Australia's New South Wales expect daily infections to peak next week as they look to speed up vaccinations, while neighbouring New Zealand will ease curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday.

READ | New Zealand lifts lockdown, barring virus-hit Auckland

Europe

* Britain's vaccines minister said a decision had not yet been taken on whether healthy children aged 12- to 15-years-old should be vaccinated, following reports that a roll-out could begin in the coming days.

* Several thousand people protested across France for an eighth consecutive weekend on Saturday against the country's Covid-19 health pass.

* Ten bulls charged through the streets of Villaseca de la Sagra in Spain on Sunday in pursuit of hundreds of runners as the first bull running fiesta was held in Spain since the start of the pandemic.

Asia-Pacific

* Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Australia overnight, the first batch of a swap deal with Britain that Australia is using to speed up its inoculation programme.

* Taiwan could get up to 9 million doses of BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine this year, the founder of Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn said on Monday.

* Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre, Ho Chi Minh City, and capital Hanoi must vaccinate all of their adult residents with at least one shot by 15 September, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

Americas

* Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech that were produced in an unauthorised plant, it said.

* A soccer World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused several Premier League players of violating the country's quarantine rules.

* Venezuela this week will receive the first coronavirus vaccines obtained via Covax, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

Middle East and Africa

* Bahraini authorities have authorised the use of a booster dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, the first time the Russian shot has been approved for a third dose.

Medical developments

* Israel this month will present data from an extensive roll-out of vaccine booster shots to the US Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States.

* Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer booster shots made by Pfizer, although the Moderna booster could take a little longer.

Economic impact

* Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

* China's export growth is expected to have moderated in August amid port congestion caused by fresh Covid-19 cases, a Reuters poll showed, while the pace of imports also slowed.

* Australian job advertisements slipped in August as lockdowns spread from Sydney to Melbourne and Canberra, though the drop was minor compared to the losses seen during the first stage of the pandemic in 2020.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usukchinaaustraliavietnamisraelcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 184 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
59% - 689 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
16% - 181 votes
It's too close to call!
9% - 105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.25
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,824.18
-0.2%
Silver
24.73
+0.0%
Palladium
2,419.28
-0.3%
Platinum
1,024.76
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,181
+0.1%
All Share
66,397
+0.0%
Resource 10
63,068
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,669
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,162
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo