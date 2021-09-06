FACTBOX | Booster shots, vaccines for kids: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

The US is likely to soon authorise Covid-19 booster shots.

The UK will make a decision soon on vaccinating children aged 12 to 15.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been authorised in Bahrain.

Authorities in Australia's New South Wales expect daily infections to peak next week as they look to speed up vaccinations, while neighbouring New Zealand will ease curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday.

Europe

* Britain's vaccines minister said a decision had not yet been taken on whether healthy children aged 12- to 15-years-old should be vaccinated, following reports that a roll-out could begin in the coming days.

* Several thousand people protested across France for an eighth consecutive weekend on Saturday against the country's Covid-19 health pass.

* Ten bulls charged through the streets of Villaseca de la Sagra in Spain on Sunday in pursuit of hundreds of runners as the first bull running fiesta was held in Spain since the start of the pandemic.

Asia-Pacific

* Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Australia overnight, the first batch of a swap deal with Britain that Australia is using to speed up its inoculation programme.

* Taiwan could get up to 9 million doses of BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine this year, the founder of Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn said on Monday.

* Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre, Ho Chi Minh City, and capital Hanoi must vaccinate all of their adult residents with at least one shot by 15 September, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

Americas

* Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech that were produced in an unauthorised plant, it said.

* A soccer World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused several Premier League players of violating the country's quarantine rules.

* Venezuela this week will receive the first coronavirus vaccines obtained via Covax, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

Middle East and Africa

* Bahraini authorities have authorised the use of a booster dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, the first time the Russian shot has been approved for a third dose.

Medical developments

* Israel this month will present data from an extensive roll-out of vaccine booster shots to the US Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States.

* Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer booster shots made by Pfizer, although the Moderna booster could take a little longer.

Economic impact

* Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

* China's export growth is expected to have moderated in August amid port congestion caused by fresh Covid-19 cases, a Reuters poll showed, while the pace of imports also slowed.

* Australian job advertisements slipped in August as lockdowns spread from Sydney to Melbourne and Canberra, though the drop was minor compared to the losses seen during the first stage of the pandemic in 2020.

