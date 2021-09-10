FACTBOX | Covid-19 vaccine mandates: Here is the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Sinovac Biotech will trial its vaccine in SA.

Italy approved booster shots for vulnerable groups.

Japan extended Covid-19 restrictions.

A White House plan to mandate Covid-19 vaccination or repeated testing for around two-thirds of US workers could be hampered by supply challenges as test manufacturers strain to keep pace with demand.

Medical developments

* China's Sinovac Biotech will trial its Covid-19 vaccine in children and adolescents in South Africa as part of a global Phase III study, Sinovac and local partner Numolux Group said.

* Moderna said it was developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.

Europe

* Italy's medicines agency AIFA said it had approved the use of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines for vulnerable groups of the population, while the country's government ruled catering and cleaning staff in schools and nursing homes can only work if they have proof of Covid-19 immunity.

* Spain's coronavirus incidence slipped below 150 cases per 100 000 people - a threshold the Health Ministry considers a "high risk" of contagion - for the first time in more than two months.

Asia-Pacific

* Japan extended emergency Covid-19 restrictions in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed.

* Australia's daily cases topped 1 900 for the first time in the pandemic on Friday as a Delta outbreak continued to gain ground in Sydney and Melbourne.

* Auckland's cases dropped again as New Zealand pressed on with Delta curbs.

Americas

* US President Joe Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get Covid-19 vaccinations and pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

* Los Angeles County school officials ordered vaccinations for all students aged 12 and over, the largest school district in the US to take that step.

* The Transportation Security Administration is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective on Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3 000.

Middle East and Africa

* Kenya's economic output contracted for the first time in nearly three decades last year, pummelled by the impact of the pandemic, official data showed.

Economic impact

* Asian shares rallied on Friday after two days of losses, but were still in a nervous mood as global investors grapple with how best to interpret central banks' cautious moves to end stimulus, which also left currency markets quiet.

* The Bank of England will raise borrowing costs by end-2022, earlier than previously thought, and there is a chance it comes even sooner as a solid economic recovery from the pandemic and high inflation may tip its hand, a Reuters poll found.

