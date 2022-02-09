FACTBOX | EU pushing for global pandemic deal: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tested positive for Covid-19.

Uganda wants to make vaccination mandatory.

Italy dropped outdoor mask mandates as cases declined.

The European Union is pushing for a global deal aimed at preventing new pandemics that could include a ban on wildlife markets and incentives for countries to report new viruses or variants, an EU official told Reuters.

READ | 'We're all sick and tired of restrictions' - Canada truckers dig in as Covid rules roll back

Europe

* Italy's government lifted an obligation to wear masks outdoors under most circumstances in response to an improving coronavirus situation, and said it aimed to raise attendance limits at stadiums.

* Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was continuing to work remotely.

Americas

* Brazil recorded 177 027 new coronavirus cases and 1 189 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

* The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stands by its mask-wearing guidance for public K-12 schools with Covid-19 cases still high nationwide, even as some states plan to relax masking rules, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky told Reuters.

Asia-Pacific

* China's "zero-Covid" restrictions could weigh on world growth by prolonging supply chain disruptions and global inflationary pressures, a Bank of Japan policymaker said on Wednesday.

* An elderly man who returned a positive test for Covid-19 in Hong Kong died on Tuesday, the city's Hospital Authority said, the city's first death potentially linked with the virus in five months as it struggles to cope with a worsening outbreak.

AFP AFP

* The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Wednesday that a total of five new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on 8 February.

* Hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament with trucks and campervans, inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada.

Africa and Middle East

* Uganda is preparing legislation to make Covid-19 jabs mandatory in a country with low levels of vaccination, a senior health official said.

Medical developments

* A global initiative to get Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to poorer nations has only received 5% of the donations sought to deliver on its aims this year, according to the World Health Organisation and other aid groups.

Getty Images Alexi Rosenfeld, Getty Images

* The discovery of the Omicron variant in white-tailed deer in New York has raised concerns that the species, numbering 30 million in the US, could become hosts of a new coronavirus strain, a lead researcher said on Tuesday.

Economic impact

* Protests in Canada against vaccine mandates have disrupted two key US border crossings, and are snarling hundreds of millions of dollars daily of trade, ranging from cattle to car parts.

* Asian shares advanced on Wednesday with tech stocks particularly catching a lift following a strong session on Wall Street, while US treasury yields held near multi-year highs ahead of closely watched inflation data this week.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

