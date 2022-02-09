45m ago

FACTBOX | EU pushing for global pandemic deal: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

  • Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Uganda wants to make vaccination mandatory.
  • Italy dropped outdoor mask mandates as cases declined.

The European Union is pushing for a global deal aimed at preventing new pandemics that could include a ban on wildlife markets and incentives for countries to report new viruses or variants, an EU official told Reuters.

READ | 'We're all sick and tired of restrictions' - Canada truckers dig in as Covid rules roll back

Europe

* Italy's government lifted an obligation to wear masks outdoors under most circumstances in response to an improving coronavirus situation, and said it aimed to raise attendance limits at stadiums.

* Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was continuing to work remotely.

Americas

* Brazil recorded 177 027 new coronavirus cases and 1 189 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

* The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stands by its mask-wearing guidance for public K-12 schools with Covid-19 cases still high nationwide, even as some states plan to relax masking rules, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky told Reuters.

Asia-Pacific

* China's "zero-Covid" restrictions could weigh on world growth by prolonging supply chain disruptions and global inflationary pressures, a Bank of Japan policymaker said on Wednesday.

* An elderly man who returned a positive test for Covid-19 in Hong Kong died on Tuesday, the city's Hospital Authority said, the city's first death potentially linked with the virus in five months as it struggles to cope with a worsening outbreak.

This photo shows a staff member spraying disinfect
This photo shows a staff member spraying disinfectant at a residential area as the city starts to reopen after a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an in China's northern Shaanxi province.

* The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Wednesday that a total of five new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on 8 February.

* Hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament with trucks and campervans, inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada.

Africa and Middle East

* Uganda is preparing legislation to make Covid-19 jabs mandatory in a country with low levels of vaccination, a senior health official said.

Medical developments

* A global initiative to get Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to poorer nations has only received 5% of the donations sought to deliver on its aims this year, according to the World Health Organisation and other aid groups.

A woman wearing a mask walks past a gas station on
A woman wearing a mask walks past a gas station on 7 February 2022 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the state would be lifting its indoor mask mandate.

* The discovery of the Omicron variant in white-tailed deer in New York has raised concerns that the species, numbering 30 million in the US, could become hosts of a new coronavirus strain, a lead researcher said on Tuesday.

Economic impact

* Protests in Canada against vaccine mandates have disrupted two key US border crossings, and are snarling hundreds of millions of dollars daily of trade, ranging from cattle to car parts.

* Asian shares advanced on Wednesday with tech stocks particularly catching a lift following a strong session on Wall Street, while US treasury yields held near multi-year highs ahead of closely watched inflation data this week.

