FACTBOX | Healthworkers protest vaccine mandate: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

Greek healthcare workers protested a Covd-19 vaccination mandate plan.

The WHO plans to ship 100 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid-19 shots.

A third wave of Covid-19 infections in Africa has stabilised.

Sydney's Covid-19 cases slightly eased on Friday but still hovered near record levels as the Australian federal government looks to press states to stick to a national reopening plan once the country reaches a 70% - 80% vaccination rate.

Europe

* Hundreds of Greek frontline health workers protested against a plan to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for the care sector as infection rates remained high.

* Students and teachers who have not been inoculated against Covid-19 or recovered from the disease will have to take weekly tests, as infections in Slovenia rose to their highest since May.

Asia-Pacific

* A contaminant found in a batch of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Japan is believed to be a metallic particle, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased tough nationwide lockdown measures, although businesses and schools will still be closed and its biggest city Auckland will remain shut for longer.

* The World Health Organisation's pandemic programme plans to ship 100 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid-19 shots by the end of next month, mostly to Africa and Asia, in its first delivery of Chinese vaccines, a WHO document showed.

Americas

* The US Supreme Court ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

* Argentine prosecutors have charged President Alberto Fernandez with allegedly breaking a mandatory quarantine, local media reported, when he and his partner hosted a birthday party in 2020 with friends.

* Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor JB Pritzker.

* Public support for stronger measures to require Covid-19 vaccinations is strong, according to a new Reuters/IPSOS poll, but for Detroit automakers the debate over vaccination policy is far from over.

Middle East and Africa

* A third wave of Covid-19 infections in Africa has stabilised and the continent's slow vaccination drive has picked up pace, the WHO said.

Medical developments

* Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralises SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the university's official gazette said.

* Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said it has granted emergency use authorization to China's Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals said it would start a large study for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks, after the drug-maker received authorisation from Brazil's regulatory agency.

Economic impact

* Asian shares were mixed on Friday morning as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

