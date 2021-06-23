2m ago

add bookmark

FACTBOX | Hunger for trusted Covid news: here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

accreditation
  • Most people want trusted news during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Deaths hit another peak in Russia.
  • Alcohol will be banned at the Olympics.

The pandemic has stoked hunger for trusted news in a time of global crisis and a clear majority of people want media organisations to be impartial and objective, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Europe

* Six people have been arrested on suspicion of swindling the French state out of €12 million ($14 million) in Covid-19 unemployment benefits, the Europol police body said.

* British pilots, cabin crew, travel agents and other workers are urging politicians to save the summer holiday season by reopening routes abroad.

* Russia reported the most confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in a single day since February.

* Ireland's health minister said it is too early to say whether an increased presence of the Delta variant will delay a further easing of restrictions beyond 5 July.

Asia-Pacific

* Japan's daily rate of vaccinations has reached a crucial milestone of one million, government data showed.

* Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues.

* Australia's largest city of Sydney reintroduced "soft touch" curbs to contain a widening outbreak of the Delta variant.

* Taiwan will extend its curbs until 12 July, the health minister said. A major Taiwanese Buddhist group said it was hoping to buy doses of BioNTech's vaccine.

* Passengers on two flights between Australia and New Zealand have been ordered to immediately isolate and undergo testing.

Americas

* Federal authorities have seized at US airports unauthorised versions of remdesivir destined for distribution in Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Brazilian federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into a contract for doses of a vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech, according to a document seen on Tuesday.

* The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 residential eviction moratorium is expected to be extended by another month, sources said.

Middle East and Africa

* Israel empowered health officials to quarantine anyone deemed to have been exposed to the especially infectious Delta variant.

* Mall operator Majid Al Futtaim said retail revenues in the United Arab Emirates in the latter part of 2021 are likely to exceed those seen before the pandemic.

Medical developments

* The World Health Organisation said its review of Russia's vaccine production had found some issues with a Russian plant which fills vials with the Sputnik V shot. A source close to UfaVITA said the company had fully addressed these concerns.

* Vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants.

* The University of Oxford said it was testing anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

Economic impact

* World shares edged higher and the bond market calmed after reassurances from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike rates, but European stocks struggled to gain momentum.

* The German cabinet approved a draft budget for next year to finance more Covid-19 measures, an official said.

* Sweden's economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, the government said.

* The European Commission approved Belgium's plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy in coming years.

* Men suffered bigger jobs losses across the euro zone during the pandemic, a European Central Bank study found.

* Italy needs an EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy to achieve long-lasting growth after the pandemic, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazilusrussiaukisraeljapancoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
27% - 1686 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
34% - 2096 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 2456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.19
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.85
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,783.11
+0.2%
Silver
25.96
+0.7%
Palladium
2,589.50
+1.2%
Platinum
1,085.18
+0.2%
Brent Crude
74.81
-0.1%
Top 40
59,493
0.0%
All Share
65,581
+0.0%
Resource 10
62,394
+0.7%
Industrial 25
86,767
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,841
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

3h ago

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

3h ago

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo