FACTBOX | India struggles with Covid-19: Here's the latest on the global spread of the coronavirus

  • Covid-19 is rampaging through India which reported more than 300 000 infections per day.
  • France allowed people over 18 to get the vaccine.
  • The Indian variant was detected in Uganda.

Several states in India have run out of Covid-19 vaccines, exacerbating a dire second wave of infections that has left hospitals and morgues overflowing while families scramble for scarce medicines and oxygen.

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

Europe

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9 160 to 3 425 982, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

* Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, bringing the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Saturday.

* All people in France aged 18 and over will be able to get Covid-19 vaccines from 15 June onward.

* Spain is extending the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60, going beyond the 12-week maximum interval approved by European authorities.

* Russia recorded more than 400 000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations.

Asia-Pacific

* India on Monday reported more than 300 000 new coronavirus cases for a twelfth straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3 417.

* Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes are being diverted away from ports in India as surging coronavirus cases there hamper domestic gas demand, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

* Taiwan will bar from Tuesday the entry of people who have been to India over the previous 14 days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, the latest place to enforce curbs on travel from coronavirus-battered India.

* Thailand reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a third wave of infections.

* Japan's western prefecture of Osaka confirmed a record daily total of 1 262 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 41 deaths, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Americas

* US President Joe Biden is expected to impose new travel restrictions on India starting Tuesday, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters.

Middle East and Africa

* Uganda has detected the Indian variant, stirring fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned, a senior health official said.

Medical developments

* A single dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may not generate a sufficient immune response to protect against dominant new variants, except in people who have already been infected with Covid-19, according to a UK study.

* The World Health Organisation expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for Covid-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said.

Economic impact

* Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the US leading a global economic recovery.

* The economies of Germany, Portugal, Spain and Italy contracted in the first quarter, data showed, as restrictions to curb a third wave of coronavirus stifled output.

