25m ago

add bookmark

FACTBOX | Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A sharp rise in infections in the Gaza Strip could overwhelm the Palestinian enclave's meagre medical system.
  • Britain is looking at reducing Covid-19 self-isolation period.
  • Mexico reported 9 187 additional cases on Sunday.

Britain's AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.

Europe

- Britain is looking at reducing Covid-19 self-isolation time, its health secretary said.

- Many German states favour extending a partial shutdown and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, a state prime minister said.

- Spain will begin a comprehensive vaccination programme in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Americas 

- US healthcare workers and others recommended for the nation's first Covid-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official said.

- Mexico reported 9 187 additional cases on Sunday, the third time it has recorded more than 9000 new infections in a single day.

- Chile's president said his government would appeal to the Constitutional Court to halt a pensions bill, which supporters say would help Chileans struggling with the pandemic's economic fallout.

- Pope Francis says in a new book that he can relate to people in intensive care units who fear dying from coronavirus because of his own experience when part of his lung was removed 63 years ago.

Middle East and Africa

- A sharp rise in infections in the Gaza Strip could overwhelm the Palestinian enclave's meagre medical system by next week, public health advisers said.

- The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey plunged 59.4% in October, tourism ministry data showed, as the economy continued to struggle to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

Medical developments

- AstraZeneca said its vaccine could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, but the success rate varied depending on the dose.

- AstraZeneca will have enough of its candidate vaccine for 200 million doses by the end of 2020, with drug substance for 700 million doses by the end of the first quarter of 2021 globally, its operations executive said.

Economic impact

- Shares and oil prices rose on Monday while the dollar fell as investors pinned hopes for economic revival on coronavirus vaccines, even as the world contended with surging case numbers and delays to fresh US stimulus.

- Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to Covid-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organisation said, warning against complacency.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results
Tributes pour in as UDM loses another leader to Covid-19
After malaria and Covid-19, British man survives cobra bite in India
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 817 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1563 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8442 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.28
(+0.89)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.19
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.80)
Gold
1866.27
(-0.28)
Silver
23.98
(-0.78)
Platinum
943.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2321.00
(+0.48)
All Share
57160.54
(+0.96)
Top 40
52461.49
(+1.05)
Financial 15
11378.04
(+0.98)
Industrial 25
79893.51
(+1.46)
Resource 10
51663.73
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo