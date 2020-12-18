FACTBOX | Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

- Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Europe and the US.
- Governments are imposing restrictions to contain the virus.
- New vaccines are set for deployment.
An unrelenting US coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the country prepared to ship nearly six million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winning regulatory approval, while a fresh virus cluster in Sydney saw Australian states impose movement curbs.
LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates
Europe
* French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings he had with EU heads of government in recent days.
* European Union states will start vaccinations in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the US.
* Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown starting on 26 December in a bid to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases.
* Ireland, which has the second lowest infection rate in the European Union, looks set for a "serious increase" in cases.
* Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in cases.
* An overnight curfew from 23:00 will come into force in Portugal on New Year's Eve.
Americas
* Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling to agree on details of a $900 billion Covid-19 aid bill as lawmakers from both political parties said failing to agree was not an option.
* Members of the Congress will be able to get vaccinated for Covid-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses.
* Brazil recorded over 1 000 new Covid-19 deaths for the first time in over three months as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.
Asia-Pacific
* South Korea reported its second-highest ever daily tally of coronavirus cases, as the government warned businesses it was unacceptable for them to try to dodge shutdown orders by tricking the system.
* China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported.
* The Philippines will be able to secure between four to 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, the Southeast Asia country's ambassador to Washington said.
Middle East and Africa
* A second wave of infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first.
Medical developments
* The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work toward granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.
* All five babies born to women with Covid-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.
* Johnson & Johnson said it has fully enrolled participants for the first late-stage trial of its Covid-19 single-dose vaccine candidate.
Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.