FACTBOX | Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

  • Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Europe and the US.
  • Governments are imposing restrictions to contain the virus.
  • New vaccines are set for deployment.

An unrelenting US coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the country prepared to ship nearly six million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winning regulatory approval, while a fresh virus cluster in Sydney saw Australian states impose movement curbs.

Europe

* French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings he had with EU heads of government in recent days.

* European Union states will start vaccinations in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the US.

* Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown starting on 26 December in a bid to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases.

* Ireland, which has the second lowest infection rate in the European Union, looks set for a "serious increase" in cases.

* Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in cases.

* An overnight curfew from 23:00 will come into force in Portugal on New Year's Eve.

Americas

* Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling to agree on details of a $900 billion Covid-19 aid bill as lawmakers from both political parties said failing to agree was not an option.

* Members of the Congress will be able to get vaccinated for Covid-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses.

* Brazil recorded over 1 000 new Covid-19 deaths for the first time in over three months as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.

Asia-Pacific

* South Korea reported its second-highest ever daily tally of coronavirus cases, as the government warned businesses it was unacceptable for them to try to dodge shutdown orders by tricking the system.

* China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported.

* The Philippines will be able to secure between four to 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, the Southeast Asia country's ambassador to Washington said.

Middle East and Africa

* A second wave of infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first.

Medical developments

* The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work toward granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

* All five babies born to women with Covid-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.

* Johnson & Johnson said it has fully enrolled participants for the first late-stage trial of its Covid-19 single-dose vaccine candidate.

