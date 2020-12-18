FACTBOX | Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Europe and the US.

Governments are imposing restrictions to contain the virus.

New vaccines are set for deployment.

An unrelenting US coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the country prepared to ship nearly six million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winning regulatory approval, while a fresh virus cluster in Sydney saw Australian states impose movement curbs.

Europe

* French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings he had with EU heads of government in recent days.

* European Union states will start vaccinations in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the US.

* Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown starting on 26 December in a bid to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases.

* Ireland, which has the second lowest infection rate in the European Union, looks set for a "serious increase" in cases.

* Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in cases.

* An overnight curfew from 23:00 will come into force in Portugal on New Year's Eve.

Americas

* Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling to agree on details of a $900 billion Covid-19 aid bill as lawmakers from both political parties said failing to agree was not an option.

* Members of the Congress will be able to get vaccinated for Covid-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses.

* Brazil recorded over 1 000 new Covid-19 deaths for the first time in over three months as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.

Asia-Pacific

* South Korea reported its second-highest ever daily tally of coronavirus cases, as the government warned businesses it was unacceptable for them to try to dodge shutdown orders by tricking the system.

* China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported.

* The Philippines will be able to secure between four to 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, the Southeast Asia country's ambassador to Washington said.

Middle East and Africa

* A second wave of infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first.

Medical developments

* The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work toward granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

* All five babies born to women with Covid-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.

* Johnson & Johnson said it has fully enrolled participants for the first late-stage trial of its Covid-19 single-dose vaccine candidate.



