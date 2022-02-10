FACTBOX | Low vaccination is a problem: Here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Low Covid-19 vaccination is a big problem in Africa, say EU leaders.

Self-isolation is set to end in England, says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Vaccination rates are rising among the older people in Hong Kong.

A US appeals court panel on Wednesday declined to block a lower court ruling that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

READ | Covid-19 cases surpass 400 million as Omicron grips world

Europe

* Top European Union officials said low absorption of Covid-19 vaccines in African countries had become the main problem in the global vaccine rollout following a recent increase in supplies of jabs.

* Sweden scrapped almost all of its few pandemic restrictions stopped most testing for Covid-19, even as the pressure on the healthcare systems remained high and some scientists begged for more patience in fighting the disease.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he intended to end the legal obligation for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 later this month.

Americas

* Ford Motor and Toyota Motor on Wednesday said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked US-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage.

* Most of Wells Fargo & Co's employees, including those in customer-facing roles, will return to their offices on 14 March and work under a hybrid flexible model, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

AFP Marty Melville, AFP

* Canadian Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

* Mexico's health ministry reported 24 898 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 743 more deaths on Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific

* Vaccination rates are rising sharply among the elderly in Hong Kong, lifting from a relatively low base as an Omicron-fuelled spike in new Covid-19 cases and looming vaccine passes pierce long-standing inoculation complacency among the demographic.

* Japan's biggest wave of Covid-19 cases to date is showing signs of peaking though authorities are extending virus curbs into next month to try to bring down the rate of hospitalisations.

AFP Peter Parks, AFP

* South Korea launched a self-treatment scheme for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms in order to free up medical resources for more serious cases, as new infections hit a fresh high on Thursday due to the fast spreading Omicron variant.

* New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions.

Africa and Middle East

* Palestinian authorities have ramped up Covid-19 testing and vaccinations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip and warned that public indifference to their calls for masking and social distancing is hampering efforts to fight the pandemic.

Medical developments

* The US government is planning to roll out Covid-19 shots for children under the age of 5 as soon as 21 February, according to a document from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Economic impact

* A tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asian trade on Thursday as investors took a more cautious posture amid uncertainties around the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

* India's fuel consumption fell in January after scaling a nine-month peak in December, government data showed on Wednesday, as Covid-19 curbs in several states hit mobility and industrial activity.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

