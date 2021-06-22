35m ago

FACTBOX | Mask mandate returns to Sydney: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

  • A mask mandate was extended in Sydney following a large increase in Covid-19 infections.
  • The Delta variant accounts for 20% of cases in Ireland.
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, on Tuesday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired Covid-19 cases in nearly a week, prompting authorities to extend a mask mandate in Sydney for a week.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Europe

* The more infectious Delta variant first detected in India accounted for up to 20% of cases reported in Ireland in the last week.

* Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in favour of holding the final of the European soccer championships in Rome rather than in London, because of Britain's rising infections.

Asia-Pacific

* The World Health Organisation said it would discuss managing Covid-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee, after organisers announced some spectators would be permitted to attend the Tokyo Games.

* Olympic organisers will allow the sale of alcohol to Tokyo 2020 spectators, Kyodo News reported, drawing criticism as residents of the capital grapple with curbs on bars.

* India gave out a record 8.3 million vaccine doses on Monday under a federal campaign to inoculate all adults for free after weeks of criticism that a chaotic rollout had worsened a second wave.

* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated, as his country battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks.

Americas

* The White House laid out a plan to share 55 million US Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the Covax international vaccine-sharing programme.

* Reported deaths from Covid-19 in Colombia passed 100 000, the country's health ministry said, amid warnings of potential scarcity of treatment drugs and oxygen in hospitals.

* Venezuelans are being turned away from appointments to receive their second shot due to a shortage of doses, while the country under US sanctions has asked some private local banks to make vaccine payments on the government's behalf.

Middle East and Africa

* The World Bank and the African Union said they would work together to accelerate Covid-19 vaccinations for up to 400 million people across Africa, bolstering efforts to vaccinate 60% of the continent's population by 2022.

* Turkey will further relax restrictions from next month, after the number of daily cases in the country fell to around 5 000.

Medical developments

* Cuba said its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.

* Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants in a mice-and-hamster study, the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis reported.

Economic impact

* Global shares extended their recovery, with Asian markets bouncing from four-week lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about any near-term rise in US interest rates.

* Two US central bank officials explained their support for an earlier stimulus withdrawal and a third said any change was still quite a ways away.

