FACTBOX | Mass Covid vaccination: Here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The major manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China's most populous province of Guangdong launched mass testing on Monday for the coronavirus and cordoned off communities after detecting its first infections in the current outbreak.

Europe

* Over half the new Covid-19 cases being reported in the Lisbon region are of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, preliminary data showed as Portuguese authorities scramble to curb a worrying spike in infections.

Asia-Pacific

* Olympic organisers are expected to decide later on Monday whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed into venues in a decision that health experts say has implications for public safety during the pandemic.

* Australian states and territories will get more doses of Covid-19 vaccines soon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as authorities look to avoid further delays in an immunisation drive that has hit several roadblocks.

* Indonesia will tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday after a rise in Covid-19 cases, including limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship.

* Car factories, including those of Renault-Nissan, Hyundai and Ford, can operate with full workforces in India's auto making hub from Monday, even though 75% of workers at the global carmakers' plants have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

* The Philippine government has signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in its biggest coronavirus vaccine deal to date.

Americas

* US land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least 21 July, the US Homeland Security Department said.

* Brazil's death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 500 000 as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.

* Thousands took to the streets across Brazil to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's pandemic response, blasting the leader for not acquiring vaccines fast enough and for questioning the need for mask-wearing.

Middle East and Africa

* The Palestinian Authority cancelled a deal to receive soon-to-expire Covid-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said.

Medical developments

* South Korea's SK Bioscience plans to expand vaccine production by investing about 150 billion won ($132 million) by 2024 to add production capacity, as well as equipping its plant to make newer mRNA and viral vector vaccines.

* Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said, citing preliminary data from late-phase trials.

Economic impact

* Asian stocks dropped as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shift last week by the US Federal Reserve.

* Britain's top central bank officials look set to remain divided this week over whether to pull the plug on their £875 billion ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme, after inflation hit its highest in nearly two years.



