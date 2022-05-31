FACTBOX | Monkeypox cases raising alarm: Here's its growth around the world





Monkeypox has broken out Europe.

The disease is endemic to west and central Africa.

It was first found in monkeys.

Over 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 300 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

READ | Monkeypox: UK advises those with symptoms to abstain from sex as 71 more cases confirmed

Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

Asia-Pacific

* Australia on 20 May reported its first case and another suspected one.

Europe

* Austria confirmed its first case on 22 May.

* Belgium detected two cases on 20 May.

* Czech Republic detected its first case on 24 May.

* Denmark confirmed a second case on 24 May, a day after the first.

* Finland confirmed its first case on 27 May.

* France's had confirmed five cases by 25 May.





* Germany has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on 20 May.

* Ireland confirmed its first case on 28 May, and is suspecting a second one.

* Italy has reported 12 cases as of 27 May, and is suspecting one more. The country detected its first case on 19 May.

* The Netherlands reported its first case on 20 May. It has since confirmed "several" more patients, without stating the exact number.

* Portugal confirmed 22 new cases on 30 May, bringing the total to 96.

Getty Images Mike Roemer, Getty Images

* Slovenia confirmed its first case on 24 May.

* Spain confirmed 22 new cases on 30 May, bringing the total to 120.

* Sweden confirmed its first case on 19 May.

* Switzerland reported its first confirmed case on 21 May.

* The United Kingdom detected 71 new cases in England on 30 May, taking UK's total number of confirmed cases since 7 May to 179.

Middle East



* Israel confirmed its first case on 21 May.

* The United Arab Emirates reported three new cases on 30 May, bringing the total to four. It detected its first case on 24 May.

Americas

* Argentina confirmed its first case on 27 May.

* Canada reported 10 new infections on 27 May, bringing its total to 25.

* Mexico confirmed its first case on 28 May.

* The United States confirmed nine additional cases in seven states on 26 May, bringing the total to 11 since the first infection was discovered on 18 May.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.