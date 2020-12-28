1h ago

add bookmark

FACTBOX | New variant alert: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The new coronavirus variant is spreading to countries beyond the UK.
  • SA's infections passed one million.
  • Donald Trump signed the Covid relief bill, averting a crisis.

A new variant of the coronavirus first seen in Britain was detected in several nations, amplifying worries about its rapid spread, while US President Donald Trump signed into law a pandemic aid and spending package.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Middle East and Africa

* South Africa's total infections crossed a million on Sunday, days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country.

* Iran reported the lowest daily fatalities in more than three months.

Europe

* Hungary and Slovakia stole a march on their fellow EU nations as they began vaccinations on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries, while a 101-year-old woman became the first German to receive the shot.

* France recorded its first case of the new variant.

* Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.

* The delivery of the first shipment of Sinovac's vaccine from China to Turkey has been postponed "1-2 days" due to a case in Beijing customs.

Americas

* US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

* The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from Britain to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure starting on Monday.

* Hamilton Mourão, Brazil's vice president, has tested positive.

* Argentina will begin vaccinating its citizens on Tuesday using the recently delivered Sputnik V vaccine.

Asia-Pacific

* Beijing tightened Covid-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to spike in the capital.

* South Korea said it will extend social distancing measures for another six days, to 3 January, as it continues to report near-record numbers of new cases each day.

* Sydney's outbreak continued with more than a quarter million people in lockdown as Australia's largest city awaited word on whether any public New Year's Eve celebrations will be allowed.

* Australian golfing great Greg Norman is back in hospital in Florida after testing positive.

Medical developments

* Britain's Department of Health said medicines regulator MHRA must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, while the Sunday Telegraph reported that the UK plans to roll out the vaccine from 4 January.

Economic impact

* Global shares ticked up on Monday after Trump signed into law the pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.

* Overall retail footfall on Boxing Day in Britain fell 60% compared to the previous year, market researcher Springboard said.

* Vietnam's economic growth slowed this year to its weakest in at least three decades, government data showed.


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazilsouth koreausrussiaukchinafrancecoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10885 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9440 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3640 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

4h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.56
(+0.30)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(+0.96)
ZAR/EUR
17.78
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.06
(+0.52)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.37)
Gold
1876.20
(-0.54)
Silver
26.31
(+0.93)
Platinum
1032.00
(-0.19)
Brent Crude
51.19
(0.00)
Palladium
2373.50
(+1.71)
All Share
58827.08
(-0.59)
Top 40
53810.79
(-0.58)
Financial 15
12084.86
(-0.13)
Industrial 25
76122.28
(-1.79)
Resource 10
57612.15
(+0.87)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo