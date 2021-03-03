FACTBOX | Ramping up vaccine production: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

The Biden administration promised enough vaccine for every adult American.

The EU plans to ramp up vaccine production.

Drug makers are collaborating to produce vaccines.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US would have enough Covid-19 vaccine for every American adult by the end of May.

The first doses of the Pfizer shots to be dispatched to Africa under the global Covax vaccine-sharing scheme are to arrive in Rwanda on Wednesday.

Europe

* The European Union aims to increase the region's Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to two billion to three billion doses per year by the end of 2021, Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton was quoted as saying.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump.

* An explosive went off at a coronavirus testing centre north of Amsterdam before sunrise on Wednesday, shattering windows but causing no injuries in what police called an intentional attack.

* A record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with coronavirus over the past 24 hours while the number of deaths remains consistently high.

Asia-Pacific

* Japan is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics, as many Japanese remain opposed to holding the Games during the pandemic.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area.

* Indian government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lead by opting for an Indian-made vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca one.

* South Korean authorities are investigating the deaths of two people, both with pre-existing conditions, who died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's vaccine.

* Australia will seek the support of the defence forces in its immunisation drive, as it looks to ramp up a vaccination rollout programme that is running behind schedule.

Americas

* Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of restrictions of any US state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week, while Michigan and Louisiana also announced a loosening of curbs.

* Brazilian state governors said they were getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaro's government and buy vaccines directly because of delays in the federal inoculation programme, as Brazil registered a single-day record in Covid-19 deaths.

Middle East and Africa

* The World Bank is preparing emergency financing to help about 30 African countries access vaccines, the global lender told Reuters.

* Kenya and Senegal received their first batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax vaccine-sharing scheme.

Medical developments

* Merck & Co agreed to make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

* The vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has an efficacy rate of 83.5% based on final results of Phase III trials, Turkish researchers said, a downward revision from a preliminary finding of 91.25%.

Economic impact

* The US Senate is expected to take up Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package on Wednesday, with fellow Democrats seeking to advance key priorities and jettison aspects that have drawn unflattering scrutiny.

* Britain's finance minister will promise to do "whatever it takes", including a five-month extension of a huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of restrictions.





