FACTBOX | Record deaths in Brazil: Here is the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europe

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed early on Tuesday to extend a lockdown.

* Poland will likely have to toughen restrictions again after reporting what early figures suggest will be a record number of new infections.

* Children in Britain will start receiving a Covid-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum national immunity from the coronavirus.

* President Vladimir Putin was immunised against Covid-19 with an unspecified Russian-made vaccine.

* Spain's coronavirus infection rate edged up, highlighting concern that a long decline is in danger of reversing.

Americas

* Brazil suffered a record 3 251 Covid-19 deaths, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations.

* The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that plans to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V said it expected to overcome regulatory obstacles in "two or three" days to obtain authorisation to make and sell the shot in Brazil.

* Colombia will impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of Covid-19.

* Cuba will administer experimental Covid-19 shots to nearly the entire population of the capital, Havana, by May as health authorities carry out massive interventional studies and late stage trials.

Asia-Pacific

* Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech citing defective packaging, triggering scenes of confusion in inoculation centres across the city.

* India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

* Shanghai will offer Covid-19 vaccinations for foreign residents.

* Uzbekistan will launch its vaccination campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine from 1 April.

Middle East and Africa

* The first 165 000 of up to seven million Covid-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana.

Medical developments

* A large plant being used to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine was cleared by US regulators, setting the stage for the weekly US supply to surge more than 20%.

* China's daily output of Covid-19 vaccines has reached about five million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on 1 February.

* AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major US Covid-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after health officials publicly criticized the drug-maker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunisation worked.

Economic impact

* Asian shares skidded to a two-week trough on Wednesday and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax increases hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety.

* Eurozone economic activity made a surprise return to growth this month as factories ramped up production to its fastest pace in over 23 years, offsetting a continuing slowdown in the bloc's dominant services industry.

* Prospects for a recovery from the Covid-induced economic slowdown are uncertain and uneven, with some emerging economies and almost all low-income countries at risk of lower growth, the IMF's managing director said.



