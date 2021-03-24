9m ago

add bookmark

FACTBOX | Record deaths in Brazil: Here is the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Germany has extended a coronavirus lockdown.
  • Brazil has suffered a record rise in deaths from Covid-19.
  • Cuba will administer experimental Covid-19 shots to nearly the entire population of the capital.

The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block Covid-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Europe

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed early on Tuesday to extend a lockdown.

* Poland will likely have to toughen restrictions again after reporting what early figures suggest will be a record number of new infections.

* Children in Britain will start receiving a Covid-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum national immunity from the coronavirus.

* President Vladimir Putin was immunised against Covid-19 with an unspecified Russian-made vaccine.

* Spain's coronavirus infection rate edged up, highlighting concern that a long decline is in danger of reversing.

Americas

* Brazil suffered a record 3 251 Covid-19 deaths, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations.

* The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that plans to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V said it expected to overcome regulatory obstacles in "two or three" days to obtain authorisation to make and sell the shot in Brazil.

* Colombia will impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of Covid-19.

* Cuba will administer experimental Covid-19 shots to nearly the entire population of the capital, Havana, by May as health authorities carry out massive interventional studies and late stage trials.

Asia-Pacific

* Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech citing defective packaging, triggering scenes of confusion in inoculation centres across the city.

* India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

* Shanghai will offer Covid-19 vaccinations for foreign residents.

* Uzbekistan will launch its vaccination campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine from 1 April.

Middle East and Africa

* The first 165 000 of up to seven million Covid-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana.

Medical developments

* A large plant being used to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine was cleared by US regulators, setting the stage for the weekly US supply to surge more than 20%.

* China's daily output of Covid-19 vaccines has reached about five million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on 1 February.

* AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major US Covid-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after health officials publicly criticized the drug-maker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunisation worked.

Economic impact

* Asian shares skidded to a two-week trough on Wednesday and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax increases hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety.

* Eurozone economic activity made a surprise return to growth this month as factories ramped up production to its fastest pace in over 23 years, offsetting a continuing slowdown in the bloc's dominant services industry.

* Prospects for a recovery from the Covid-induced economic slowdown are uncertain and uneven, with some emerging economies and almost all low-income countries at risk of lower growth, the IMF's managing director said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanyuspolandrussiaghanukchinaindiacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
38% - 579 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 173 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
50% - 752 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.78
(-1.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.26
(-1.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.49
(-0.9)
AUD/ZAR
11.26
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.8)
Gold
1,730.01
(+0.2)
Silver
25.25
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,181.50
(+1.2)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,639.00
(+1.2)
All Share
65,117
(-0.3)
Top 40
59,607
(-0.3)
Financial 15
12,005
(+0.7)
Industrial 25
86,585
(-0.8)
Resource 10
64,388
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo